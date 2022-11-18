JBS Couros launches Essntial technology with new collection

Product range that uses low environmental impact production methods was designed with aromas and rolled out on Sunday (13th) at the Interwoven trade show in the USA

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS Couros, the world's largest leather processing company, launched a new technology during the Interwoven trade show last Sunday (13) at its showroom in Hickory, in the United States. Baptized "Essntial", it is environmentally responsible and uses up to 70% less water and up to 40% fewer chemicals in its production process. In addition, the products emit a floral essence or woody aroma. The rollout collection, which bears the same name as the technology, consists of leather for furniture upholstery.

Essntial is the fruit of the Kind Leather concepts that aims to produce leather with the same or higher quality than that available on the market using fewer and fewer resources such as water, chemical products and energy. This new technology promotes a new concept in leather by exploiting the sense of smell. Both aromas – floral and woody – were chosen by the research and development (R&D) teams of Conceria Priante, the division of JBS Couros in Italy, based on market research with 26 different types of essences.

"The name Essntial reflects the meaning of the products to be created using this technology, which is to use only the essential to produce the leather. Moreover, adding a very delicate aroma creates an additional curiosity about the production and has attraction potential in the market ", points out Guilherme Motta, president of JBS Couros. "The innovation was born from the assumption that new generations place greater store on the experience than the properties of material things and, with the aroma aspect, we are seeking to the consumer's interaction with the leather one-of-a-kind and memorable", the executive goes on to say.

The Interwoven trade show runs from November 13th to 16th and is the largest in the USA textile, leather and decorative products market. Organized by the International Textile Alliance (ITA), an association acknowledged by textile professionals around the world, the event provides easy access to the leading manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of the segment under one roof.

Kind Leather

Launched in 2019, Kind Leather uses a more efficient, innovative production process that removes at the start of the process those parts of the leather that are hardly of any use, since this material can be sent to other industries, like the pharmaceutical and food industries, transforming waste into raw materials and making a significant contribution to the sustainability of the entire value chain.

About JBS Couros

JBS created its leather business unit in 2009 as an important part of its strategy for adding value to the production chain. JBS Couros is the world's largest leather processing industry, with 21 production units, three cutting units, five distribution centers, three showrooms and four sales offices on four continents. Currently, the company employs around seven thousand workers worldwide and produces wet blue, semi-finished and finished leather for the automotive, furniture, footwear and artifacts sectors. On the leather processing lines, clear, standardized procedures, combined with constant investments in technology and training, make JBS Couros one of the world's most modern companies, transforming organic materials into upmarket, quality products extensively used in global industries.

Visit the JBS media room and stay abreast of leading developments: https://mediaroom.jbs.com.br/

View original content:

SOURCE JBS Couros