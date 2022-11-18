Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rent the Runway, Inc. ("Rent the Runway" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RENT) and certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the IPO's underwriters on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Rent the Runway Class A common stock in or traceable to Rent the Runway's October 27, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rent.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the IPO's offering documents failed to disclose the following material facts: (1) Rent the Runway was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) Rent the Runway's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the offering documents and, as a result, Rent the Runway was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (3) Rent the Runway needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (4) Rent the Runway was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (5) as a result, Rent the Runway was suffering accelerating operational losses at the time of the IPO and was far less likely to achieve profitability in the near term, if ever, than represented.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rent or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Rent the Runway you have until January 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

