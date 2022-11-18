Black Label™ Wood, by Tropical Forest Products, Proudly Applauds the Addition of Ipe and Cumaru to CITES

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products proudly applauds the addition of Ipe and Cumaru to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Appendix II. Although they are not endangered species, this measure aims precisely at regulating and creating new tools to protect the species from illegal extraction practices, ensuring their longevity. CITES already integrates seamlessly into Black Label's rigorous Legal Lumber Due Care program, which remains unchanged by the addition.

"Thanks to our uncompromising dedication to preserving the forest, Black Label's vast inventory of premium Ipe and Cumaru has always been sourced through sustainable practices above and beyond the requirements of CITES," said Kris Kanagenthran, CEO of Tropical Forest Products. "The Black Label team is encouraged by CITES' recent decision that urges the entire industry to follow our lead in high forest management standards. We are dedicated to protecting our irreplaceable ecosystems for future generations."

All Black Label products are certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council (155777), Unifloresta and/or the Legal Lumber's Due Care Chain of Custody environmental compliance program. Created to set stringent criteria for sustainability standards, Legal Lumber is designed to support global forest initiatives like CITES and promote ecological benefits.

Supplying only architecture grade wood from controlled and sustainably managed forests, the Black Label portfolio consists of not only Ipe and Cumaru, but also Jatoba, Garapa, Bulletwood and Tigerwood, species that even though are not included under the CITES Due Care process, still meet the same high sustainability standards.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products, a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Tropical strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber, deliver products on time, maintain commitment to client service, and maintain the best prices in the market because there are no intermediaries.

View original content:

SOURCE Tropical Forest Products