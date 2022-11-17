Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Distributions

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI) today announced the following monthly distributions:

Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date $0.08 December 9, 2022 December 12, 2022 December 19, 2022 $0.08 January 5, 2023 December 30, 2022 January 10, 2023 $0.08 February 10, 2023 February 13, 2023 February 24, 2023

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a diversified closed-end fund that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital by investing in broadly diversified holdings across the major domestic and international fixed-income sectors. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Newfleet Asset Management is its subadviser.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com , or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

Newfleet Asset Management provides comprehensive fixed income portfolio management in multiple strategies. The Newfleet Multi-Sector Strategies team that manages the Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund leverages the knowledge and skill of investment professionals with expertise in every sector of the bond market, including evolving, specialized, and out-of-favor sectors. The team employs active sector rotation and disciplined risk management to portfolio construction, avoiding interest rate bets and remaining duration neutral to each strategy's stated benchmark. Newfleet Asset Management is a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, a registered investment adviser affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners. For more information, visit newfleet.com .

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit virtus.com.

