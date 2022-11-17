MARS PETCARE APPOINTS NEW NORTH AMERICA REGIONAL PRESIDENT FOR PET NUTRITION BUSINESS

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mars Petcare, a global leader in veterinary health, pet nutrition, innovation and technology, announced Alanna McDonald as the Regional President for its Mars Pet Nutrition division in North America. McDonald will join the company on November 21.

McDonald is a highly regarded senior leader with more than twenty years of experience growing some of the most recognizable brands around the globe. Prior to her appointment at Mars Pet Nutrition North America, the largest market for the Pet Nutrition business, McDonald spent the last seven years in general management roles building and growing iconic beauty brands in the U.S. and Canada. Most recently, she was President of Maybelline New York, Garnier and essie at L'Oreal, where she led her teams to deliver record-breaking results, amplifying Maybelline as the national leader in the makeup category with significant growth in e-commerce. Through McDonald's highly effective portfolio management strategies, the business was able to reinvest in key growth priorities. Prior to L'Oreal, McDonald spent 17 years at Procter & Gamble, working in China, Hong Kong, Canada and the U.S. in a variety of roles focused on category leadership, sales and marketing/brand management.

In her new role, McDonald will bring her deep consumer packaged goods expertise to drive continued innovation in the dynamic pet food category. She will be responsible for the full Mars Pet Nutrition North America portfolio, including beloved brands like PEDIGREE®, IAMS™ and CESAR®. With her robust global experience, McDonald will grow and evolve the company's talented Associates, brands and operations while driving the company's purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

"Alanna is a proven leader who brings strong global perspective on what consumers want and what retailers need. She understands the massive potential of a well-placed digital experience – positioning us to meet the evolving needs of pet parents for years to come," said Ikdeep Singh, Global President, Mars Pet Nutrition. "She is purpose-driven and a champion of equity, inclusion and diversity with a passion for Associate development that will greatly benefit our North American business and talented Associates."

McDonald will build on the strengthened foundation that Ikdeep Singh and 3,600 North America Pet Nutrition Associates have built over the past two years. Since 2020, the business saw its largest organic growth in recent history, serving more than 90 million pet owning households across the region. Appointed to Global President in May 2022, Singh is now responsible for leading, growing and continuously transforming Mars Pet Nutrition globally, ensuring access to quality nutrition for nearly 400 million pets around the world.

"I am honored to join Mars Petcare, a purpose-led and principles-driven organization, filled with Associates committed to making life better for pets and pet parents alike," said McDonald. "Pets have played an important role in my life so the opportunity to be part of the growing, dynamic pet category is an exciting next chapter, and I look forward to partnering with this passionate team to drive the company's iconic brands forward."

McDonald holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from The University of Calgary and is on the Board of Directors at Big Rock Brewery based in Calgary.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delight millions of people and supports millions of pets. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs and cats, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

