King Insurance continues expansion with the acquisition of Hunt Insurance Group, LLC

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Hunt Insurance Group, LLC ("Hunt" or the "Company") has joined the King Insurance team.

Located in Tallahassee, FL, Hunt is a specialty broker founded in 1945, which advises housing authorities, prison systems and municipalities on insuring their unique risks. Specifically, Hunt specializes in self-funded solutions for both property & casualty as well as medical insurance. In addition, the Company has long-standing relationships with many of their customers' industry associations.

"The fit between King & Hunt is perfect. King offers us the additional resources for our team to play at a higher level. We're looking forward to being a part of King Insurance and helping in the future growth," said Scott Hunt, President & CEO of Hunt Insurance Group.

"King insurance was the right partner for us. We couldn't be happier with our decision," said Executive Vice President of Hunt Insurance Group, John E. Hunt, Jr.

"We're excited to welcome the Hunt team to King,", said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "Their self-insurance expertise, combined with our resources, capabilities and support, will create new & dynamic opportunities for all."

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

