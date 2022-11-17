Jackery is Giving Discounts in Biggest Black Friday Sales Ever

Record-breaking deals and discounts are coming for solar power products

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery is one of the world's leading manufacturers of solar power products, including solar generators and solar panels. The company's success is that the consumer market has steadily risen for the past 10 years.

Deep discounts are getting deeper with the celebration of Jackery's 10th Anniversary. The company is gearing up to send a huge thank you to all of its loyal customers, hosting giveaways to make this holiday buying season the best one yet.

This year's Black Friday sales are set to surpass anything the company has done before. The sales team has planned a series of giveaways — including ones delivered exclusively in a live streamed online event — and deals up to $1080 off in savings for Jackery buyers.

These fantastic deals will celebrate a decade of helping people go off-grid, live an outdoor lifestyle, embrace roadtrips in an RV, and provide vital products to support the work from anywhere movement.

Buy Jackery this Holiday Season

Jackery has numerous iterations of its well-loved solar power solutions and has expanded its reach even this year into new global territories. It sells direct to consumers, with an array of celebrity endorsements, brand affiliations, and prestigious awards.

Even this year, Jackery launched new and improved product versions and lives out its ongoing dedication to excellent craftsmanship, and powering a green, off-grid lifestyle.

For the outdoor enthusiast, adventure lover, and safety conscious person in your life, buy Jackery this holiday season.

Here is a sneak peek of what's to come.

Up to $1080 Off Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Black Friday deals for Jackery will begin on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24th. Buyers can head over to the Jackery Amazon page or to Jackery's Website to see all of the best deals starting on the 24th - scoring up to $1080 off select solar power products.

Three of Jackery's most popular products will be part of the discount:

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, a new and improved solar generator with huge capacity, upgraded safety features, and prolonged power performance — eligible for up to $1080 off.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 (Explorer 1000 + 2 SolarSaga 100W), a bestseller of entry level for outdoor use, comes with mid-level capacity, great portability, and the superior solar energy storage and usage — get up to $550 off.

Jackery Explorer 1500, another bestseller with massive capacity loved for its grab-and-go use case flexibility, convenient docks, and efficient recharging and performance — recieve up to $509.70 off.

Even more Jackery products will be available at a discount, including:

These deals will be available between November 24th-28th.

Prizes Worth Totaling $250,000 for Crazy Monday Sweepstakes

Taking tech to a new level, Jackery is celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday with a brand new livestream sweepstakes event. The company has coined its plan to partner with Black Series and give away a quarter of a million dollars in prizes named as the 'Crazy Monday Sweepstakes'.

All orders placed between November 24th - 28th will give participants a chance to win camper trailers from Black Series, cash back opportunities on the orders and many more amazing gifts.

The event can be accessed on Jackery's Official Website, the Jackery YouTube Channel, and Facebook at 2:30 PM (PST), November 28th.

Space is limited and there is a huge chance to win big on solar power gifts this holiday season.

