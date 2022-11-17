IFMA Announces 2023 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced today the election of officers and directors to its 2023 Board of Directors, including the re-appointment of Board Chair Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director at The Hershey Company.

"IFMA's Board of Directors has always shaped the strategies and initiatives that serve our membership and the industry," said Phil Kafarakis, IFMA President and CEO. "With Herb Ring remaining onboard as Chair, our directors and officers will finalize a new long-term plan in early 2023 to continue moving the association forward. With their leadership, we expect to more directly support the entire food-away-from-home industry."

Ring has been a member of IFMA's Board of Directors since 2017. His experience includes direct responsibility for the association's major annual events; he served twice as Chair of the IFMA Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) Committee and has been an active member of the Marketing & Sales Conference Committee, Presidents Conference Committee, and the Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration Committee. He has also led efforts to update board governance, address Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion needs, and pilot IFMA's long-range planning efforts.

"I am honored to serve another term as Chair of the Board in support of our food-away-from-home community," said Ring. "I look forward to working with our board directors, committee members, and partners to guide the association forward. IFMA is positioning itself to be an invaluable resource for the entire industry. It's an exciting time to be here."

2023 Executive Committee

In addition to Ring, the following IFMA Board members will be serving on the Association's Executive Committee:

First Vice-Chair: Ben Wexler , President at Custom Culinary

Vice-Chair: Teri Trullinger , Vice President Sales at Cargill Foodservice

Vice-Chair: Paul Edmondson , Commercial Director at P&G Professional Americas

Treasurer: David Rizley , Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Essity Professional Hygiene

Membership Chair: Nanette Luningham , VP Foodservice Marketing & Channel Development, Tyson Foods, Inc.

Education Foundation Chair: Greg Cocchiarella , Vice President, Global Hospitality at Ecolab

At-Large: Alec Frisch , Vice President & General Manager Foodservice at Georgia -Pacific

At-Large: Oliver Kelly , President & Chief Executive Officer, North America at Kerry

At-Large: Tim Wayne , General Manager & Vice President, Away-From-Home at The J.M. Smucker Company

2021 Chair: Hugh Roth , Senior Vice President - Chief Customer & Business Development Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice

2023 Board Members

Four new members have also been elected to IFMA's Board of Directors, including:

Kristin Bird : President, T. Marzetti

Don Davis : General Manager, Kellogg Company

Lauren Lopez : Senior Vice President Foodservice, Rich Products Corporation

Fleur Veldhoven : Vice President of Foodservice Sales & Marketing, Nestlé Professional North America

IFMA is pleased to announce that the following board members will continue to serve the association and the industry in 2023:

Luis Andrade , Senior Vice President of Foodservice at Ventura Foods

Tom Bell , Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods at Wayne Farms

Eric Blumenthal , Vice President at The Coca-Cola Company

Erin Buntin , Director of Foodservice Sales at Schreiber Foods

Kelly Crouse , Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at C.H. Guenther

Joe Cusick , Vice President of Sales at Ofi

Christos Dinopoulos , Vice President, Managing Director at Unilever Food Solutions North America

Rosalyn Emerson , Senior Director, Channel Marketing at Chobani

Mary Flinn , National Foodservice Sales Manager at Torkfurky

Mary Klakulak-Sclafani , Vice President Market Innovation Strategy at Genpak

Art Michaels , Vice President Foodservice at Smithfield Foods

Kory Mickelson , Chief Commercial Officer at CraftMark Bakery

Beau Netzer , President of Foodservice at Aspire Bakeries

Mark Ourada , Group Vice President Foodservice at Hormel Foods

Ashley Peeples , Senior Vice President Foodservice at Royal Cup Coffee

Bob Pierce , Senior Vice President North America at Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

Barbara Powell , Vice President Food Service Sales at Mount Franklin Foods

Ian Roberts , Vice President and General Manager Foodservice at Conagra Brands

Tom Rupkey , Vice President North America Sales at High Liner Foods

Tom Ruszkowski , Executive Vice President Foodservice at Red Diamond

About IFMA

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is a trade association that has served its industry for 70 years. IFMA's mission is to equip foodservice manufacturers with the tools needed to navigate the future with confidence. By providing insights, fostering best practices, and developing networking and educational opportunities through events, IFMA enlightens its members and motivates change that improves both individual member organizations and the foodservice industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

