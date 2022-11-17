edX Announces 2022 edX Prize Finalists for Innovation in Online Teaching

The 10 finalists represent best-in-class online learning experiences that deliver learner-centric, impactful outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced the 10 finalists for the seventh annual edX Prize for Exceptional Contributions in Online Teaching and Learning. The finalists represent the faculty and educators behind a variety of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), ranging in topics from UX design to earth and environmental sciences. These MOOCs are available for all learners to audit for free at edX.org .

The edX Prize is an annual award that celebrates the contributions and innovations of educators in the edX community and amplifies the powerful role that online learning plays in the transformation of education today. Additionally, the award recognizes educators who have demonstrated a commitment to the open and online education community and have taught courses and programs that continue to inspire and engage edX learners everywhere.

"This incredible group of educators embodies the passion, dedication, and innovation of the edX partner network," said Anant Agarwal, edX Founder and Chief Platform Officer at 2U. "From Alaska to Hong Kong, our 2022 edX prize finalists represent vastly different institutions and disciplines but are united in their commitment to broadening the horizon of society's knowledge and understanding with free and open courses. On behalf of edX's 46 million learners, we want to thank them for their contributions to expanding access to the world's best education."

Last year, University of Canterbury professors Ben Kennedy and Dr. Jonathan Davidson took home the 2021 edX Prize for their course Exploring Volcanoes and Their Hazards: Iceland and New Zealand . After 10 years of research into virtual field trips and field education, Professor Kennedy and Dr. Davidson designed the course to deliver an immersive and fun virtual science experience focused on volcanic landscapes.

The 2022 finalists include (sorted alphabetically by institution):

Each year, a panel of select partners helps evaluate the submissions and choose the winner. This year, the reviewers are members serving on the edX Partner Advisory Councils. Evaluation criteria include: effective and engaging teaching methods, communication and community to support learning, course innovation with an emphasis on learner-centered design, and learner success and satisfaction. The winner of this year's award will be announced in early 2023.

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 46 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org .

