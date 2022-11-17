DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO NAMES STACY ABEL CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Abel brings demonstrated expertise to advance Delta Dental's commitment to a People First culture

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta Dental of Colorado (DDCO) announced the hiring of Stacy Abel as its chief people officer starting Jan. 9, 2023. In this role, Abel will be a part of the senior leadership team and will assume leadership of the human resources and learning and development teams, in addition to championing a strong People First culture at DDCO.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Delta Dental of Colorado team and am thankful for the opportunity," said Abel. "Supporting team members and prioritizing a strong, inclusive culture is more important than ever. I'm looking forward to working with our teams to focus on maintaining a culture of belonging and professional fulfillment while positioning DDCO as an employer of choice in Colorado and among health care professionals."

Abel joins DDCO after 13 years at Craig Hospital where she was integral to all aspects of people-focused strategic initiatives including HR, talent acquisition, compensation/benefits, occupational health, people analytics, and training and development initiatives within the 1,100-employee organization.

"This is an incredible opportunity for Stacy, and the Delta Dental of Colorado team will benefit greatly from her experience as well as her creativity and genuine relationship-building skills," said Jandel T. Allen-Davis, MD, president and CEO of Craig Hospital. "We are excited for her as she embarks on this new journey."

Abel's 20+ years of experience leading all facets of a human resources organization, her track record of prioritizing employee development, her leadership around inclusion, equity, and diversity, and her shared commitment to the community is in strong alignment with DDCO's values and goals.

"Stacy embodies a commitment to a People First culture," added Helen Drexler, president and CEO of DDCO. "She is passionate about creating a learning and development culture where each team member can grow in their career within our organization. She also has a strong commitment to ensuring everyone feels welcome and knows that they belong in the workplace. I'm excited to partner with her to help advance our mission of improving the oral health of the communities we serve."

Abel has a master's degree in organizational leadership from Columbia Southern University and is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She is also on the executive board of Women in Healthcare.

About Delta Dental of Colorado

Delta Dental of Colorado is a nonprofit dental benefits company with a mission to improve the oral health of the communities it serves. The nonprofit serves more than 1.5 million members, providing them the ability to use and manage their dental benefits easily. Through its plans, dentist network, and expert customer service, the nonprofit makes dental care accessible, affordable, and simple, leading to a healthier smile and life.

