American Cleft Palate Craniofacial Association (ACPA) Announced Rebrand

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cleft Palate Craniofacial Association (ACPA), celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2023, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding project to reflect the association's position as the premier scientific and professional network in cleft palate and craniofacial care.

ACPA unites scientific leadership with patients and families impacted by cleft lip, cleft palate, and other craniofacial differences. ACPA champions a comprehensive, team-based care approach that supports individual patients and families through their unique care journeys with the best evidence-based treatment and resources to thrive.

The comprehensive rebrand includes a new logo and updated messaging, along with clear direction and tools for healthcare providers and other experts in the field. An updated domain and new website with a refined user experience for families and patients will launch in early 2023. This streamlined and simplified approach contains storytelling that reflects modern concerns and the long-term care journey for patients.

Adam Levy, CAE, Executive Director: "We couldn't be more ecstatic to reveal our new brand to the public. To accomplish this goal, a 'core brand team' was constructed from interdisciplinary ACPA members and included families of affected individuals. The result is a new brand representing the journey and the intersection between patient and provider, and more than anything, expresses our care for each other along the way."

ACPA is a touchpoint for the cleft and craniofacial community, providing updated scientific resources and interdisciplinary networking opportunities for healthcare providers, patients, and families. Their efforts are far-reaching and impact a broad base of individuals who are passionate about improving the lifelong care and the lives of people born with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other craniofacial differences.

