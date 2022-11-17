ADAMA Receives Federal Registration for its new FullScript™ Herbicide

Rice growers have a new foundational herbicide treatment option with the launch of FullScript herbicide.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA US received registration from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its new herbicide, FullScript, which is a component of the FullPage® Rice Cropping Solution that improves hybrid herbicide tolerance and generates industry-leading yields.

Rice growers have a new foundational herbicide treatment option with the launch of FullScript herbicide.

"Rice growers know it's easier and more economical to deal with red rice, barnyardgrass and broadleaf weeds earlier rather than later," said Dave Feist, Seed and Product Collaboration Strategy Leader for ADAMA US. "FullScript is another tool that they have to control resistant weed pressure in their fields."

FullScript is an easy-to-use advanced liquid formulation that controls many yield-robbing weeds. The FullPage rice seed from RiceTec has superb tolerance to the herbicide. As a new component for the FullPage rice system, FullScript can be applied early postemergence (at the 2-4 leaf stage) in conjunction with the Preface™ and Postscript™ herbicides.

The three herbicides from ADAMA are engineered specifically for the FullPage Rice Cropping Solution. This integrated system provides an additional tool to maximize weed control.

"With FullScript, growers get both resistance management tool and rotational flexibility," said Leandro Pasqualli, Business Development Director for RiceTec. "Whether rice growers want to expand weed control and rotate to Max-Ace rice or to another crop, they have the flexibility to manage their fields the way they need to."

To learn more about the FullPage Rice Cropping Solution with Preface, Postscript and FullScript herbicides, visit adama.com

About ADAMA

ADAMA Is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture – offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our 5,000-strong team reaches farmers in more than 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects, and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, visit us at www.adama.com.

About RiceTec

Based in Alvin, TX, RiceTec Inc. drives food production sustainability through rice seed technology and makes a positive impact on farmers, employees and stakeholders. RiceTec has been developing hybrid rice seed since 1988, offering the first commercial hybrid rice seed product in 1999. RiceTec was founded on the premise that modern, technology-based breeding techniques – combined with a broad, diverse germplasm collection – allow for efficient development and economical production of superior hybrid seed products. For more information, visit us at www.ricetec.com.

ADAMA Contact

Michelle Blair

Marketing & Communications Manager

984-272-7467

michelle.blair@adama.com

RiceTec Contact:

RoShelle Salinas

281-509-1682

RoShelle@SalinasSolutions.com

View original content:

SOURCE ADAMA US