7-Eleven, Inc. Debuts Holiday-Themed Merch Collection

7Collection™ has something for everyone on the nice list

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season at 7-Eleven, Inc! To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, the world's largest convenience retailer is debuting a festive assortment of fashionable and cozy gifts on 7Collection™ , the brand's online merchandise store.

The 7Collection shop's holiday line features exclusive 7-Eleven-inspired apparel and accessories including:

Holiday Sweaters. Need something to keep warm on chilly nights this holiday season? Look no further than a festive crewneck sweater inspired by your favorite Slurpee® drink or a cozy fleece sweater inspired by your local 7-Eleven® store.

Oh Thank Heaven ™ script necklace. Time to sleigh! Bling it up with this gold-plated necklace, a statement accessory for true brand fans.

7-Eleven Knitted Stripes Beanie. Fluff up winter wardrobes with this green, orange and red pom beanie.

7-Eleven Sherpa Blanket. Cozy up on the couch with this ultra-comfy blanket, best paired with 7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa (and keep your drink toasty warm in Cozy up on the couch with this ultra-comfy blanket, best paired with 7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa (and keep your drink toasty warm in this 7-Eleven tumbler !)

Classic 7-Eleven Clock. It's 7-Eleven time, all the time, with this classic clock.

7-Eleven Stocking. Make 7-Eleven part of this year's traditions with this classic red and white holiday stocking.

"The 7Collection shop has been a smash hit since it launched in August, and our customers are loving the dedicated collections inspired by various holidays and fandoms," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "There is room for everyone on 7-Eleven's list this holiday season and this latest merch collection is our way of spreading cheer to those dear to us – our customers!"

Too busy building a gingerbread house? Get more festive products – like 7-Select™ Mini Donuts – delivered straight to your door with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service. For just $5.95 a month, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products*. And from November 25 through November 28, first time users of 7NOW Gold Pass can receive one year free of either the standard or student version of 7NOW Gold Pass**!

*By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 30-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders.

**By signing up for 7NOW Gold Pass through the free 7NOW App between 11/25/22 and 11/28/22 , you'll receive a 1-year free trial for the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

