Terraform Capital Announces the Release of Terraform Fund, LP's 2021 Audited Returns

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraform Capital, LLC, announces the release of Terraform Capital Fund, LP's performance results for 2021 with an annual return of 46.52%. These results significantly outperform the three benchmark indexes, the NASDAQ, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500, whose returns for the same period were 21.4%, 18.7%, and 26.9% - respectively.

"We were quite proud of our 2020 returns which came in at 47.3%, and to nearly match that figure in 2021 is representative of the quality of work from our team and a relentless effort from management to deliver real, solid results for our partners." shared Mike Poutre, Terraform's CEO. "Our success can be attributed to a common sense approach to investing, a dedicated and diligent team, and countless hours spent in the worthy pursuit of excellence."

Launched in 2020, the fund identifies investments in blockchain-based technologies, and related cutting-edge technologies around the globe. Since inception, the fund has generated consistently high returns in increasingly difficult market conditions.

For more information, visit www.terraform.capital.

