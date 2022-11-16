Tenia Davis Joins NORC as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NORC at the University of Chicago is pleased to announce that Tenia Davis, PhD, has joined the organization as its first-ever senior vice president (SVP) and chief human resources officer (CHRO). An accomplished HR leader, Davis brings more than two decades of demonstrated expertise in leading HR strategy and operations for global, high-growth companies.

Tenia Davis, PhD, joins NORC at the University of Chicago as its first-ever senior vice president and chief human resources officer. (PRNewswire)

Tenia Davis, PhD, joins NORC from HBR Consulting. She previously led HR operations for HARPO productions.

As SVP and CHRO, Davis will partner with internal and external stakeholders to support the continuous growth of NORC's workforce and HR operations. She will act as a strategic business partner to shape a comprehensive talent strategy, design and operationalize HR department functions, enhance employee engagement, and drive a high-performing inclusive culture.

"NORC is experiencing unprecedented growth, and Tenia will partner with stakeholders throughout our organization to help lead and accelerate our commitment to fostering an equitable, inclusive, and high performing environment," said Ellen Beatty, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Finance and Administration at NORC. "Her multi-industry, global human resources experience will be a tremendous asset to guiding the evolution of our culture at NORC locations nationwide."

"I look forward to leveraging Tenia's world-class HR experience and organizational research expertise to further elevate NORC's people strategy, with a focus on culture and engagement," said NORC President and CEO Dan Gaylin. "I am excited to amplify our work and attract top talent into our values-driven organization."

Davis joins NORC from HBR Consulting, where she served as chief talent and administrative services officer, overseeing the company's talent, legal, information technology, and security operations. Prior to HBR Consulting, Davis led HR operations for a diverse range of organizations, including HARPO productions (The Oprah Winfrey Show), Johnson Publishing Company, Raise, and iManage.

"I am excited to join NORC at a pivotal time in workplace history and in the organization's 80+ year journey," said Davis. "I'm eager to build relationships with the current HR team, the Office of Diversity, Racial Equity, and Inclusion, and staff across NORC. I believe that by tapping into employees' myriad perspectives and experiences, we will be able to effectively identify opportunities for growth and change to support NORC's overall strategic plan."

Davis holds an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago and a PhD from Benedictine University's Center for Values-Driven Leadership. She is a recognized community leader with a particular interest in mentoring the next generation of volunteers and leaders.

About NORC at the University of Chicago

NORC at the University of Chicago conducts research and analysis that decision-makers trust. As a nonpartisan research organization and a pioneer in measuring and understanding the world, we have studied almost every aspect of the human experience and every major news event for more than eight decades. Today, we partner with government, corporate, and nonprofit clients around the world to provide the objectivity and expertise necessary to inform the critical decisions facing society.

www.norc.org

Contact:

Frank Walsh

(202) 697-2029

fwalsh@messagepartnerspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NORC at the University of Chicago