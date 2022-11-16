PrizePicks Introduces "6-Pick Flex Play" and "Stat Combos," Adding New Layers of Flexibility and Insurance to Game Play

In addition to expansion of Popular Flex Play Option, DFS operator now allows members to build lineups of more than fifteen players

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest privately-held daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced the rollout of two exciting additions to its platform - the "6-Pick Flex Play" and "Stat Combos," introducing both new intricacies and insurance to challenge the skills of the PrizePicks player base.

PrizePicks introduces 6-Pick Flex and Stat Combo features, providing members expanded game play options and insurance.

The 6-Pick Flex is the latest iteration of the PrizePicks Flex Play, which was originally pioneered in 2019 and introduced the concept of insurance to the fantasy industry. With the ability to select six players, PrizePicks members have the opportunity to win up to 25 times their initial entry. The introduction of 6-Pick Flex comes after PrizePicks analyzed more than 10,000 combinations to ensure its variable payouts would function properly.

Another layer of "insurance" for PrizePicks members comes in the form of statistical combinations of players in a given entry and building bigger lineups in the process. For example, in an NFL game, "Stat Combos" would allow a player to predict whether the combination of Kansas City's Travis Kelce & Mecole Hardman and San Diego's Austin Ekeler will score more than 1.5 touchdowns combined in this weekend's upcoming game. If a PrizePicks member submits an entry made up of six touchdown combinations - which would actually utilize both the 6-Pick Flex and Stat Combo features - a roster could include up to 18 players.

"We are focused on creating products which drive added fan engagement for the live sports viewing experience for our members, and a big part of that notion is diversifying away from the binary play outcomes which are part of traditional fantasy leagues," said PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler. "When our members do their research and place their entries with a little flexibility and insurance, a fully entertaining night can now be considered nailing four out of six PrizePicks."

The Flex Play has since grown to become one of the company's most popular entry formats by giving its members the ability to earn partial wins even if their roster constructions are not perfect. Since its introduction, nearly 90% of PrizePicks members have won a Flex Entry. The format rewards its members for varying levels of skills, with nearly half of the total Flex Plays made on PrizePicks having resulted in members walking away with a win.

"We have been successfully experimenting with statistical combinations across a variety of sports," Wexler added. "We look forward to adding more prediction games during the current NBA season and for soccer ahead of this month's World Cup, among others."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest independent daily fantasy sports operator (DFS) in North America. The company was recently recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Centered around selecting a fantasy roster of athletes, PrizePicks allows sports fans to pit their skills against the numbers rather than against a pool of thousands of other players. PrizePicks is currently available in the majority of the United States including top 10 markets like California, Texas, Florida & Georgia. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses and has proudly paid out over $500 million in winnings during its lifetime. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com .

