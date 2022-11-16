Osmose Utilities Services Selects Fulcrum to Automate Pole Assessments

Leading provider of mobile inspection services for utilities replaces homegrown system with Fulcrum's SaaS field inspection platform to reduce cost and enhance quality of service for customers worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum today announced that Osmose, the market-leading provider of grid asset management and infrastructure support services for electric and telecommunications utilities, has selected Fulcrum to optimize the delivery of pole inspection and evaluation services to its customers. Fulcrum will replace the company's proprietary field data collection tool, providing Osmose with a mobile first SaaS inspection solution that simplifies data collection processes to accelerate field productivity, provides mission critical location intelligence to field inspection teams, integrates seamlessly with key enterprise systems, and supports online and offline pole inspections at a significantly lower total cost of ownership.

Fulcrum harnesses Osmose's existing GIS implementation to empower pole inspectors via vital location data.

As a Powered by Esri™ partner, Fulcrum harnesses Osmose's existing GIS implementation to empower pole inspectors via vital location data. GIS integration, along with Fulcrum's ease of use and robust cloud infrastructure were major factors in Osmose's decision to replace their existing homegrown inspection solution.

"With hundreds of grid infrastructure projects running simultaneously across our customer base, we needed a level of flexible configurability combined with cloud-based scalability to effectively serve our clients," said Chuck Musciano, CIO Osmose. "Fulcrum is designed for the needs of mobile inspectors, minimizing the learning curve and further simplifying inspections for our field teams, allowing us to perform a greater volume of pole inspections while reporting on our progress in real-time. The end result is greater efficiency, shorter project cycles, and higher margins for us, and faster, more comprehensive delivery for our customers who rely on us to ensure grid resiliency and reliable, safe energy delivery every day."

Critical to the selection process was Fulcrum's simple user interface and rich geolocation capabilities, which leverage Osmose's existing GIS systems to deliver location intelligence to field teams when and where they need it. Furthermore, the ability to perform assessments offline allows Osmose's teams to complete their vital work promptly, even when projects take them to locations without cellular reception. Finally, it was critical to Osmose that Fulcrum was built on a modern cloud based microservices architecture that delivered 24x7 availability while interoperating with Osmose's existing enterprise systems of record to make pole inspections data collected in the field actionable.

"Fulcrum has provided some of the largest utility providers in the world with an end-to-end inspections management platform for years, and we are excited about expanding Fulcrum's reach industry-wide by helping Osmose deliver best-in-class inspection services to help utilities of all sizes deliver the highest quality service to consumers," said Jim Grady, CEO Fulcrum.

About Osmose Utilities Services

Founded in 1934, Osmose is the market-leading provider of critical inspection, mobile contact voltage testing, maintenance, resiliency and restoration services for electric transmission, distribution and telecommunications utilities in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered near Atlanta in Peachtree City, Georgia, the company employs more than 4,000 people. Osmose's field technicians, professional engineers, wood scientists and corrosion experts utilize their expertise to identify and solve issues to make utility infrastructure safer, longer-lasting and more resilient while lowering the total cost of ownership. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. Osmose delivers Resilient Grids, Strong Networks and Safe Energy. Learn more at https://www.osmose.com/ .

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum's mission is to improve the way field teams work by automating data collection and mobile inspection processes to ensure safer, higher quality, and compliant outcomes. We are committed to empowering field teams every day with our next-gen Field Inspection Management platform that improves team performance and safety, keeps projects on track, and eliminates regulatory compliance headaches. For more information visit fulcrumapp.com .

Fulcrum is proudly developed by Spatial Networks, Inc. Any trademark, service or other mark, other than Fulcrum which is used under license, belongs to the respective company owning such marks.

Disclaimer: Esri, the Esri Logo, and the Powered by Esri Logo are licensed trademarks of Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

