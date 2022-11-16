MiQ Appoints Transformation Executive as First Global President of Talent and Operations

Kristen Stokes joins to support company growth as a leading global programmatic media partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ, the leading global programmatic media partner, today announced that Kristen Stokes has been named Global President of Talent and Operations.

Stokes will be responsible for strategically aligning MiQ's global and local Talent, Recruiting, Learning & Development, and Inclusion & Diversity for long-term, sustainable business growth.

Reporting to Sean Reardon, Global CEO and US CEO of the company, she will develop systems and processes on a global scale that will be critical to ensuring MiQ leverages data in decisioning, assessment, and equitability.

Stokes brings to MiQ nearly twenty years of experience executing for growth while improving operational efficiency. Most recently, she was Managing Director, Global High Tech - As-A-Service at Accenture where she was responsible for helping clients navigate the transformation to XaaS business models, accelerate revenue generation and digitize operations to create and sustain competitive advantage.

Prior to her time at Accenture, Stokes spent 10 years at Motorola Solutions, where she drove strategic business growth, led global digital transformations, and was the youngest female executive in the company's history. Prior to that, Stokes held several leadership roles at Aon Inc. and Motorola Mobile Device Business.

"MiQ aspires to be the destination of choice for the best talent. What really drew me to the organization is the team. They are accomplished and passionate about our business and industry," says Stokes. "Even more important than their credentials is the way they treat each other. It was the culture that really sold me on MiQ. I am excited to join MiQ at this important inflection point in the company's history. I am committed to contributing to our exponential growth while living our values and sustaining our differentiated culture focused on doing the best for our people."

"Kristen is a proven performer on the biggest stage," says Reardon. "She brings to bear a range of professional experience and a profound skill set that is sure to shape MiQ for the better. We are thrilled to welcome Kristen to MiQ's Global Executive team and cannot wait to see the impact she will make as we enter our next phase of growth."

About MiQ

We're MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business problem-solving things for our clients. We're experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you're always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places.

