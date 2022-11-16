THE HOLIDAY MUSICAL OF THE SEASON - WINTER LIGHTS - DEBUTS AT THE DISCOVERY CUBE ORANGE COUNTY STARTING ON FRIDAY, DEC. 16

From Tony Award-Winning Production Team, Apples & Oranges Studios, the Brand-New Holiday Musical Invites the Whole Family to Celebrate the Science of the Season

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cube, Southern California's leading children's science museum, is announcing the official debut of Winter Lights: A Journey Home, a brand-new holiday musical spectacular for the whole family. Created by Discovery Cube, in partnership with the Tony Award-winning production team, Apples & Oranges Studios, the new holiday musical invites audiences to come and get inspired in a winter wonderland filled with spectacle, original songs and the holiday spirit! The show opens Friday, Dec. 16 for a limited engagement and runs through Sunday, Jan. 8, offering families the chance to choose from up to four shows daily except for Christmas Day.

The New Holiday Musical Discovery! (PRNewswire)

Winter Lights: A Journey Home takes holiday audiences through a wondrous journey starring 17-year-old high school student, Lumina, beginning the night before a big science fair. Lumina works feverishly in her makeshift Santa Ana garage lab amidst the storage bins and holiday garland to try and win first place to gain a life changing college scholarship, but all attempts fail. Lumina, determined as ever, won't be defeated. Through a bit of magic and holiday spirit, a fantastical science fairy appears and takes Lumina, her younger sibling, and her adorable robot friend on a wild journey through magical lands where she realizes the importance of the scientific process, the challenges of failure and the hope and inspiration to try again and reach your dreams.

"Winter Lights: A Journey Home marks one of the most ambitious events we've ever staged at the Discovery Cube in Orange County," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "Our journey to introduce a brand-new theatrical experience and celebrate the art in STEAM, has been a wonderful feat that we simply can't wait for our local families to experience. Winter Lights celebrates the unique essence of the holidays as our heroine, Lumina, comes to the realization that nothing matters without a driving passion to make the world a better place."

Created by Discovery Cube together with Tony Award-winning producers Pamela and Tim Kashani of Apples & Oranges Studios, Winter Lights: A Journey Home brings together the team's unique ability to merge creativity and technology through the performing arts. Through their combined passion for the arts and technology, Pamela as actor and composer, and Tim as director and producer, they bring inspiring stories to life.

"Our partnership with The Discovery Cube on this new theatrical release allows Pamela and I to share our passion for creating new stories and artistic opportunities in our Orange County home," said Tim Kashani, Co-Founder, Apples & Oranges Studios. "The telling of this coming-of-age story of an aspiring scientist gives us the opportunity to create a relatable role model for our kids to be unafraid in embracing the future."

Tickets for Winter Lights: A Journey Home goes on sale Nov. 23 and ticket prices start at $14 per person. To purchase tickets, visit here. The show opens Friday, Dec. 16, and runs until Jan. 8, 2023, with four shows daily at 11 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. except for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (where there will only be three shows) and on Christmas Day (closed).

About Discovery Cube

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is an award winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit children's science museum committed to serving the needs and interests of children, educators, and the community at large. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube has hosted over one million children to date to INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and IMPACT young minds with more than one hundred engaging science-based programs, activities, and exhibits. Discovery Cube is focused on four core initiatives - STEM proficiency, early childhood education, healthy living, and environmental stewardship – and offers a range of free and discounted STEM programs, field trips, and digital resources for schools to maximize access for children and educators. For more information, visit discoverycube.org.

About Apple & Oranges Studios

At Apples and Oranges Studios we shatter the forgone myth of "Broadway or Bust" through the convergence of creativity and technology. By partnering with all creatives, we apply a digital long-tail approach, empowering storytellers to envision new frontiers through Extended Realities, Web 3, and AI driven commerce that unify through empathy to move humanity forward. Apples & Oranges Studios recently launched broadversity.com as platform to share knowledge across the multiverse. On Broadway Apples & Oranges Studios produced the Tony Award-winning productions of HAIR, Memphis, and An American in Paris. Digitally, they released the filmed stage musicals Emma and No One Called Ahead. For more information, visit: nycoc.com.

