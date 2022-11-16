GYMGUYZ Continues to Expand in New Territories and Change Lives through Personalized Fitness Programs Across the U.S.

World's Largest At-Home Fitness Franchise Scales to Serve the Underserved

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for in-home personal training skyrockets across the globe, GYMGUYZ, the world's largest at-home and on-site personal training franchise, announces the addition of 25 new locations by the end of 2022. By year's end, GYMGUYZ will service more than 1,200 cities across three countries.

While once-popular at-home fitness equipment and digital workout programs experience sluggish sales, employee layoffs, and have reached their expiration dates, GYMGUYZ continues to thrive and bring the "three c's": convenient, customized and creative workouts straight to homes and businesses, transforming the lives of more than 100,000 people since its debut.

GYMGUYZ is giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to be a part of an energetic and inspiring workplace culture while staying ahead of the curve in the fitness market. New research shows the global home fitness market accounted for $11.3B in 2021 and is expected to achieve a market size of $17.3B by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

"GYMGUYZ is exploding in popularity because we provide not only effective workouts, but something that other at-home fitness programs don't offer: accountability. Unlike the big box gyms out there, who don't care if their customers show up as long as they are paying their monthly membership fees, GYMGUYZ is invested in the success of our clients," said GYMGUYZ Founder and CEO Josh York. "Our certified personal trainers take a van that is fully-stocked with all of the latest workout equipment to anywhere clients want to train. We work with people from all walks of life, from seasoned gym-goers to those living with physical and developmental disabilities, vulnerable communities, and everyone in between."

Josh York, a personal trainer-turned-entrepreneur, began GYMGUYZ in his parents' dining room in 2008, with the goal of helping people of all physical abilities achieve their fitness goals. Due to its growing success and diverse client base, GYMGUYZ has launched new fitness programs outside of at-home workouts, now offering B2B Fitness Programs at corporations, schools and senior living centers.

"Due to the pandemic and people being less active overall, rising Body Mass Index (BMI) levels are a major concern for corporate America. That's why GYMGUYZ is providing options to help employers keep their employees active and healthy," said GYMGUYZ Chief Marketing Officer Phil Brojan. "Corporate fitness is now a big part of why GYMGUYZ is growing at a rapid pace, and we are ready to take on the challenge of remaining innovative in the fitness space and finding new ways to grow even more on a global level."

November 17th, GYMGUYZ will celebrate its brand new, two-story, 18,000 square-foot headquarters in Melville, New York by hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event will be attended by community members and local leaders, and will mark a major milestone for GYMGUYZ as the company continues growing rapidly from its humble beginnings.

GYMGUYZ utilizes a fleet of vans to bring the personal trainer, equipment, and workout to their customers' doors. The incredible convenience of the service along with its highly customized workouts create dramatic results for clients looking to work out more frequently and consistently. With GYMGUYZ servicing over 1,200 cities across three countries, the company is projected to open another 25 locations by the end of 2022.

"We are always looking for passionate and dedicated franchise partners who want to make a difference in people's lives, because that is what GYMGUYZ is all about," said York. "First and foremost, we are a successful, in-demand business, but what is really special is seeing people making drastic life changes through our programs. We've seen autistic children experience a total shift in their mood thanks to exercise. We've seen once-bedridden people begin to walk. It's phenomenal to see, and with us, they are never doing it alone. We are providing the discipline and support people need to overcome adversity."

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now servicing over 1,200 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 25 locations by the end of 2022. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

