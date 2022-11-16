Blues Wireless Recognized as Natural Disaster Innovation Awards' "Cost-Effective Mitigation Product of The Year"

Cellular IoT solution leading the industry in transforming Risk Management and Disaster Prevention and Recovery

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues Wireless, a hyperscale cellular IoT connectivity solution, was honored as the "Cost-Effective Mitigation Product of The Year" at the Natural Disaster Expo: Heat and Fire Expo. This award reinforces the company's commitment to enabling innovators to build solutions that positively impact their communities and the world by removing the cost and complexity from IoT connectivity. With natural disasters becoming increasingly common, it is more important than ever to have access to accurate and reliable information.

(PRNewsfoto/Blues) (PRNewswire)

The Natural Disaster Innovation Awards recognizes proven innovators who are transforming Risk Management and Disaster Prevention and Recovery.

Blues Wireless provides full-stack connectivity and secure data routing technology for building new or retrofit cellular IoT solutions. By providing commercial-grade infrastructure out-of-the-box, months are cut from the development cycle, and innovators can focus on creative aspects of their solution. Emergency responders, organizations, and municipalities are relying on connected devices to communicate critical information in real time, keeping people safe before, during, and after a catastrophic event.

This award hits close to home for Blues Wireless, as the concept for the company's flagship product was developed by founder and CEO Ray Ozzie in response to his volunteer work in Japan during the Fukushima Daiichi disaster. Blues' versatile technology is increasingly being implemented as a core component for environmental monitoring and disaster response solutions, including storm-tracking ocean buoys, air quality monitoring devices, waterway cleanup devices, and chemical monitoring and neutralization solutions.

"We're proud to be recognized as a cost-effective solution for innovators in any space, but natural disaster response is particularly special for Blues as a company," said Jim Hassman, President and CRO of Blues Wireless. "Seeing the incredible solutions that are being created with Blues to offset the impact of natural disasters and gather information about our environment keeps us focused on creating the best possible technology for our customers and partners."

About Blues Wireless

Founded in 2019, Blues Wireless is accelerating the path to IoT by providing simple, secure, and affordable full-stack solutions for connecting devices to the cloud. Notecard, their flagship product, is a highly secure system on a module (SoM) with embedded global cellular connectivity. Pre-paid connectivity and consumption-based pricing enables businesses to break free from the complexity of per-month, per-device subscription management. Enterprise use cases range from asset tracking and condition monitoring to AI at the edge and remote control. Blues is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Create a connected world with Blues Wireless. Email hello@blues.com or visit blues.io for more information.

