Intalight™ Positions Itself for Further Expansion in OCT Imaging in the US with a Novel Ophthalmic Platform and Executive Leadership

Cutting-edge Swept Source is the next generation of OCT

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVision Imaging, a company that develops advanced ophthalmic technologies, today announced that it will be expanding its position as a leader in Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) under the new name Intalight™. The rebranding highlights the company's mission and growth strategy to develop the most advanced ophthalmic technologies to target unmet needs across OCT imaging, and its commitment to introducing this technology in the US.

As part of the expansion, Joe Garibaldi was named the chief commercial officer and will lead the US office and oversee all aspects of the company's commercial strategies. Before joining Intalight, Garibaldi was the president and founder of West Coast Ophthalmic Instruments & Consulting where he consulted on US product launches, KOL strategy and OCT software commercial features. Prior to that, he was the vice president of global commercialization at Optovue. At Optovue, Garibaldi led the company to being one of the top OCT manufacturers in the US and international markets for ophthalmology and optometry.

"I'm honored to be leading the Intalight US operation," said Joe Garibaldi. "This company was built on bringing innovative technology to those who need it most and I'm excited to be part of the team that pushes the limit of technologies to empower eyecare professionals and benefit patients."

Intalight is also in the process of submitting a 510(k) for its ground-breaking platform, DREAM OCT™. DREAM stands for: Deep imaging depth, Rapid sweeping speed, Extensive scan range, Accurate lesion detection and Multimodal imaging capabilities.

As the newest rendition of OCT after the time-domain and spectral-domain, Swept-Source imaging provides some of the highest quality OCT images currently on the market. The structure of the DREAM OCT Swept-Source 12 mm super-depth scanning allows superior imaging of the choroid and retina, and a large portion of the vitreous space. The super-depth anterior scanning capabilities achieves 16.2 mm (in air), allowing for the complete anterior segment from the cornea to the anterior part of the vitreous to be scanned in only one scan. The longer wavelength allows for superior penetration through opacities in either lens or vitreous.

"We have been perfecting this state-of-the art technology for several years and we're excited to bring it to the US market with the expertise of Joe Garibaldi leading the way," said Shawn Peng, president and founder of Intalight. "With DREAM OCT, Intalight is truly providing the ultimate solution for eye care professionals to see wider and deeper OCTA and traditional OCT images, which deliver accurate results in repeatability to assist with improved disease management for patients."

DREAM OCT has become an indispensable tool for many eye care professionals in both their daily clinical use and their exploration of the research frontiers. To date, 60 papers have been published in peer-reviewed journals based on the findings using DREAM OCT devices.

About Intalight

Intalight Inc. was founded by a group of scientists and industry veterans of Silicon Valley with a core mission to develop the most advanced ophthalmic technologies. There are now three sites in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, and Luoyang. Intalight's Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) device combines Deep imaging depth, Rapid sweeping speed, Extensive scan range, Accurate lesion detection and Multimodal imaging capabilities, and is abbreviated as DREAM OCT™. The powerful imaging device has become an indispensable tool for many ophthalmologists in not only their daily clinical use but also their exploration of the research frontiers. To learn more about Intalight and DREAM OCT, please visit our website at https://www.intalight.com.

