Charlie Health Releases New Research on Telehealth's Use in High-Acuity Behavioral Healthcare to Achieve Industry-Leading Clinical Outcomes

Peer-reviewed study finds that virtual IOP treatment offers more accessible and effective option for youth teens and young adults in crisis with improved patient-reported outcomes measures

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the largest provider of virtual intensive outpatient programming (IOP) treatment for young people and families, has published a new study on improving mental health outcomes for youth in crisis. The research concludes that Charlie Health's virtual IOP effectively eliminates traditional limitations to in-person care, leading to equal outcomes for all patients surveyed upon discharge.

Led by Dr. Kate Gliske, Director of Research & Clinical Outcomes and Dr. Caroline Fenkel DSW, LCSW, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer at Charlie Health, in partnership with Dr. Phyllis Solomon, Professor of Social Work at the University of Pennsylvania, the study was conducted by tracking the outcomes of 495 clients enrolled in the program over the course of nine months. Additional data was collected from self-reported intake surveys and discharge assessments.

The outcome markers in the study included attendance and symptoms related to depression, suicidal ideation, and self-harm. Teens and young adults who received treatment via Charlie Health's virtual IOP attended 91% of scheduled sessions (compared to a 65% industry average) and reported significantly fewer depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation, and self-harm at discharge. 71% of clients who reported active suicidal ideation before entering the program were no longer suicidal post-discharge.

Charlie Health's virtual IOP fills a large gap within the behavioral health continuum of care for young people. This industry-leading model allows teens and young adults who need more than once-weekly therapy to access evidence-based and comprehensive treatment from home through a combination of supported groups, individual therapy, and family therapy.

"Charlie Health is fundamentally shifting the conversation around virtual therapy and mending fractures in the system, one client at a time," shares Dr. Fenkel. "With significant improvements to access and measurable improvements in outcomes, we are revolutionizing life-saving care for young people who need it most."

Today, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people, and emergency rooms nationwide are frequently past capacity with suicidal adolescents. 63% of U.S. counties lack treatment options for young people with serious mental health issues and only 45% of teens and young adults with a mental health diagnosis receive treatment.

At a time when much of the healthcare industry continues to resist telehealth, this study's outcomes critically demonstrate that Charlie Health's virtual IOP model is a more accessible and effective option for young people in crisis than in-person programs.

Charlie Health continues to work towards eradicating the youth mental health crisis and suicide epidemic by offering an industry-leading model for mental health support.

www.charliehealth.com

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health , founded in 2020, is the largest virtual-first mental health clinic for teens and young adults who need more than weekly mental health support. Charlie Health provides young people (12-28) struggling with serious mental health disorders personalized Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP) consisting of supported groups, individual therapy, and family therapy. By providing individualized and evidence-based mental health support, Charlie Health ensures that sustainable healing is available to all.

