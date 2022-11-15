CANAIMA FUND LUX AND CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED EXCHANGE OFFER FOR VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT AND PETROLEOS DE VENEZUELA S.A. BONDS

LUXEMBOURG CITY, Lexembourg, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaima Fund Lux ("Issuer"), a securitization fund governed by the Luxembourg Law of 22 March 2004 on securitization undertakings, registered under number O27, and more precisely for and on behalf of the compartment named Canaima I ("Compartment"), with identification number ISIN XS2540585481 represented and managed by CANAIMA CAPITAL LUX SARL ("Offeror"), a company duly incorporated under the law of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 12C, rue Guillaume J. Kroll, L-1882 Luxembourg, and CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED, a company duly incorporated under the laws of the Island of Guernsey, having its registered office at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT, registered under the reference 68019 under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, acting in its name and on behalf of its cells (subject to regulatory approval) and duly managed and represented by Canaima Capital Management Limited (the "Investment Fund") invites professional investors holders of a portfolios of bonds ("Portfolio") represented by Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. listed below and in the Final Terms ("Final Terms") dated 26 September 2022 ("Eligible Bonds") to exchange their holdings with the financial instruments issued by the Issuer with ISIN XS2540585481 ("Notes") in order to facilitate the recovery, in whole or in part, of the credits incorporated in the Eligible Bonds, by contributing their Portfolio to the Investment Fund which shall in turn issue investor shares to the Issuer.

Below the list of the Eligible Bonds:

ISIN



ISSUER NAME



ISSUE

DATE

MATURITY



XS0294364954 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 4/12/2007 4/12/2027 XS0294367205 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 4/12/2007 4/12/2037 USP7807HAK16 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 10/29/2010 11/2/2017 US716558AB79 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 10/29/2010 11/2/2017 US716558AC52 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 2/17/2011 2/17/2022 USP7807HAM71 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 2/17/2011 2/17/2022 US716558AD36 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 11/17/2011 11/17/2021 USP7807HAP03 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 11/17/2011 11/17/2021 USP7807HAQ85 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 5/17/2012 5/17/2035 US716558AE19 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 5/17/2012 5/17/2035 USP7807HAR68 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 11/15/2013 11/15/2026 US716558AF83 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 11/15/2013 11/15/2026 USP7807HAT25 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 5/16/2014 5/16/2024 US716558AG66 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 5/16/2014 5/16/2024 XS1126891685 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 10/28/2014 10/28/2022 USP7807HAV70 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 10/28/2016 10/27/2020 US716558AH40 Petroleos de Venezuela SA 10/28/2016 10/27/2020 US922646AS37 Venezuela Government 9/18/1997 9/15/2027 US922646AT10 Venezuela Government 8/6/1998 8/15/2018 USP9395PAA95 Venezuela Government 9/27/2001 8/15/2018 US922646BE32 Venezuela Government 9/27/2001 8/15/2018 USP97475AD26 Venezuela Government 12/1/2003 12/1/2018 US922646BL74 Venezuela Government 1/14/2004 1/13/2034 XS0217249126 Venezuela Government 4/21/2005 4/21/2025 USP97475AG56 Venezuela Government 12/9/2005 12/9/2020 USP97475AJ95 Venezuela Government 11/15/2007 3/31/2038 USP17625AB33 Venezuela Government 5/7/2008 5/7/2028 USP17625AA59 Venezuela Government 5/7/2008 5/7/2023 USP97475AN08 Venezuela Government 10/13/2009 10/13/2019 USP97475AP55 Venezuela Government 10/13/2009 10/13/2024 USP17625AC16 Venezuela Government 8/23/2010 8/23/2022 USP17625AD98 Venezuela Government 8/5/2011 8/5/2031 USP17625AE71 Venezuela Government 10/21/2011 10/21/2026 XS0029484515 Venezuela Government 18/12/1990 15/04/2020 XS0029484788 Venezuela Government 18/12/1990 15/04/2020 XS0029484861 Venezuela Government 18/12/1990 15/04/2020 XS0029484945 Venezuela Government 18/12/1990 15/04/2020 XS0029485322 Venezuela Government 18/12/1990 15/04/2020 XS0504851535 Venezuela Government 30/04/2010 13/10/2024 XS0838864808 Venezuela Government 03/10/2012 13/10/2024 XS0838835451 Venezuela Government 03/10/2012 21/10/2026

The Issuer intends to issue an aggregate nominal amount of Notes up to USD 50,000,000 represented by 50,000,000 Notes.

The Issuer and the Compartment is directing its investors wishing to subscribe to such financial instruments to register on the Transaction Website in order to provide the details of their current holdings by submission of proof of holdings. The Company will perform the relevant KYC steps for each registration following which investors will receive the password to access the documentation to participate in the Subscription Offer, should they wish to do so. The Company has retained D.F King as the Information Agent for this process. Investors should visit the Transaction Website hosted by D.F King to register their details at https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima. Should Investors have any question on the registration process, please contact D.F King via email on canaima@dfkingltd.com.

The subscription period is until 30 December 2022 and deadline to submit proof of holding and KYC 22 December 2022. The minimum investment, size of Notes and further information can be found in the Final Terms.

This Offer is not intended to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which such Offer is not allowed without the authorisations of the competent authorities nor may the financial instruments be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, on behalf of citizens or residents of Australia, Canada, Japan, The United States or any other country, unless the company, at its discretion, avails itself of any exemption under applicable law.

Canaima Capital Lux SARL Contact Details:

Stefano Giuffra

s.giuffra@lux.canaimacapital.com

Information Agent: D.F King Ltd.

Transaction Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima

D.F King Ltd. Contact details:

canaima@dfkingltd.com.

