American Association of Endodontists Wins Coveted Platinum MarCom Award for 'Boom de Yada: An Ode to Endodontics' Music Video

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists has announced that the Association has won a coveted Platinum MarCom Award: the highest honor of the prestigious awards program, which honors excellence in marketing and communication. The award is for the Association's "Boom de Yada: An Ode to Endodontics" video, which premiered during AAE22 in Phoenix.



The video – an endodontic take on the viral "The World Is Just Awesome (Boom De Yada)" compilation from the Discovery Channel – was the brainchild of 2021-2022 President, Dr. Alan S. Law.



"The idea came to me about a year ago, while flying home from an AAE Board meeting," Dr. Law said. "I had an idea for a video that I could use in my President's Address at our 2022 Annual Meeting. I just thought it could be a fun way to promote endodontics beyond the Annual Meeting. I am beyond thrilled and proud that it materialized into an award-winning body of work!"



In addition to Dr. Law and his own staff and patients, the long list of AAE members featured in the video includes Drs. Ryan McMahan, Juheon Seung, Ron Taylor, Sara Markovic, Keith Krell, Ken Hargreaves, Anibal Diogenes, Mahmoud Torabinejad, Terryl Propper, Kim Lindquist, Marcus Johnson, Moein Sadrkhani, Priya Chand, Melissa Drum, W. Craig Noblett and University of Minnesota residents, Austyn Grissom and University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston residents, Lou Rossman and Albert Einstein Medical Center residents, and Bettina R. Basrani and University of Toronto residents.



There is also footage from Dr. Law's Fall 2021 Satellite Media Tour, the 2022 Surgery Workshop, and the AAE's home office featuring AAE and Foundation for Endodontics staff.



"I just came up with the crazy idea. Our own MarCom staff – most notably Kim FitzSimmons, Elisabeth Lisican and Natalie Hughes -- had the vision, energy, and patience to see it through," Dr. Law added. "And so many of our creative members took the time to contribute meaningful videos of their own."



MarCom Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community.



MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.



"This win is a testament to the creative excellence embodied by our staff, membership and leadership," said AAE Executive Director Ken Widelka. "It is a great example of a lofty idea materializing into something mesmerizing. We will watch this video and look back fondly on Dr. Law's Presidential year for many years to come."

About the American Association of Endodontists:

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

