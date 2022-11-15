BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Age of Montessori has changed its name to A.I.M. - Authentic Institute of Montessori, to clearly reflect their growth in the Montessori teacher training and certification arena over the last decade. Founded in 2011 by Mary Ellen Maunz, M.Ed., Authentic Institute of Montessori has been a leader in providing blended (online and in-person) training for authentic Montessori teachers and parents.

AIM program director, Mary Ellen Maunz, began her Montessori career in 1972. Maunz continues the direct lineage of the Montessori mission, having been mentored as a Master Teacher Trainer by Dr. Elisabeth Caspari (b. 1899 d. 2002, 102 years). Dr. Caspari was a renowned and respected colleague of Maria Montessori (b. 1870 d. 1952, 82 years) who also cultivated a meaningful friendship with Mary Ellen Maunz that lasted for over 23 years. Maunz served on the Board of Directors for the Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (MACTE), the international standard setting and accrediting body for Montessori educator preparation, from 1991-2000. Additionally, she held the position of Vice-President of the International Association of Montessori Educators (IAME) from 2001-2004. She was the recipient of the esteemed MACTE Wisdom of the Elders award in 2013.

According to AIM Executive Director, Candace Babcock, "AIM offers a full suite of Montessori teacher preparation, certification, and professional development. Additionally, AIM has developed outstanding learning tools and products for use in classroom and home environments." Authentic Institute of Montessori's (AIM) new look and feel represents a renewed commitment to innovative Montessori training and certification. The company is focused on meeting the needs of the growing Montessori education movement worldwide. Their new and improved training courses offer both U.S. and international adult learners a high standard of blended Montessori training and certification available.

The new identity and brand story video for the nonprofit can be found at www.AimMontessoriTraining.org

About Authentic Institute of Montessori (AIM)

Authentic Institute of Montessori's objective is to train and certify teachers, support parents, and expand Maria Montessori's mission worldwide. The non-profit provides high quality, affordable, and accessible Montessori training, certification and professional development to U.S. and International adult learners.

