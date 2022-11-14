Echo Global Logistics Named in FreightWaves' Annual FreightTech 25 List of Innovative Freight Technology Companies

The list champions the most innovative and disruptive companies within the transportation industry

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced their recognition in FreightWaves' 2023 FreightTech 25 list. The annual ranking heralds the most innovative and disruptive companies changing the transportation industry's technology landscape. This is Echo's second time making the list.

"The digital transformation of logistics and transportation is the principle on which we were founded 17 years ago," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We observed this was a highly fragmented industry and ready for technology to help make it more efficient and effective, and we are proud to be leading that change."

"We leverage our technology along with our industry experts to meet shippers and carriers, both large and small, where they are at," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We're pleased to be recognized once again by FreightWaves and our industry peers in this list of the top 25 innovators."

The noted 2023 FreightTech 25 recipients were recently revealed during the F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Echo was part of the original FreightTech 100 list, from which industry CEOs, professionals, and peers voted using a detailed point system to select the FreightTech 25.

"It's a pretty transformative time for the world at large but also for our industry," said FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller. "One of the leaders of that change, Echo Global Logistics, continues to advance the role of technology in transportation with their innovative and industry-disruptive technology."

The full list of 2023 winners can be viewed on the FreightWaves website.

Over the years, Echo has made substantial investment in its technology platforms. Its industry-leading, proprietary technology supports clients by addressing a lack of visibility into their supply chain and provides a more robust, data-driven means of reporting. Echo's innovations also support freight carriers by providing more flexibility, transparency, and control. These solutions (and their on-going evolutions) ultimately result in a more streamlined and efficient process as well as increased carrier and client satisfaction. Learn more about Echo's branded technology offerings:

EchoAccelerator: A flexible and robust proprietary architecture that supports over 16,000 shipments a day and powers Echo's shipper, carrier, and managed transportation systems.



EchoShip™: A self-service shipping platform giving shippers the ability to quote, book, ship, and track, as well as manage invoices, all online. The easy-to-use portal consolidates and simplifies shipping by enabling customers to build loads, store frequently used shipment information, and track shipments in real time. With consistent updates and new location management features, clients have more control over managing their location details, making the booking process faster and more efficient than ever.



EchoDrive®: A web portal and mobile app giving carriers real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. EchoDrive's load management tool and document upload capabilities streamline operations, keep dispatchers organized, and help drivers get back on the road faster. EchoDrive also provides the opportunity to book loads digitally anytime, anywhere with the Book Now feature, greatly reducing the time it takes to book a load. Users can set up real-time email notifications for new loads that become available for any desired lane in EchoDrive and save preferred lanes to reduce time spent searching for loads.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

