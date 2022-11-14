Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eastside Distilling Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00pm ET Today

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Eastside Distilling (PRNewsfoto/Eastside Distilling, Inc.)
Eastside Distilling (PRNewsfoto/Eastside Distilling, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Digitally printed over 4 million cans since operations began at the end of April through October
  • Improved YTD gross sales over $1.8 million from prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved over the prior year
  • Raised $4.5 million subsequent to quarter-end with proceeds used to repay $3.3 million of short term debt
  • Repaid nearly $7.0 million of debt through October 2022

"We made substantial progress in digital printing and continued to implement key restructuring initiatives in our spirits business. I am proud of the team and see stronger results as we finish the year," said Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO.

Financial Results

Gross sales for the three months ending September 30, 2022 decreased to $3.1 million from $3.3 million for the three months ending September 30, 2021.  Sales decreased due to lower spirits sales from Azuñia volume related to a reduction in discounting, a price increase in 2021 and two large one-time inventory purchases in 2021; offset by increased Craft C+P sales from its new digital can printer.

Gross profit for the three months ending September 30, 2022 decreased to $0.2 million from $0.9 million for the three months ending September 30, 2021. Gross margin was 6% for the three months ending September 30, as the Company continues to ramp up digital printing.  Spirits margins decreased primarily due lower to Azuñia Tequila sales volume and product mix.

Operating costs for the three months ending September 30, 2022 decreased to $2.1 million from $2.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2021.

Net loss for the three months ending September 30, 2022 increased to $(2.7) million from $(1.9) million for the three months ending September 30, 2021.  The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(1.1) million for the three months ending September 30, 2022 and $(0.6) million for the three months ending September 30, 2021. (See description of adjusted EBIDTA in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below.)

The Company continued to make progress adding customers and increasing sales at its digital can printing business.  Craft C+P has grown its digital printing customer base by 106% vs the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022 and is now serving more than 70 customers as of September 30, 2022.  Craft C+P has seen sequential improvement of its digital can volumes each month of the quarter.  This trend continues into the fourth quarter.  Sales and gross margins are expected to continue to improve at Craft C+P through the balance of the year.

During the third quarter, the Company delivered 7,459 cases of spirits.  Of that total, Portland Potato Vodka represented 5,200 cases. Azuñia volumes continue to cycle higher volumes from last year—volumes that were not profitable and one-time sales of Burnside. The following table details cases delivered during the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022 and 2021:


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

9 Liter Cases

2022

2021

Variance


2022

2021

Variance

Azuñia

1,347

3,316

(1,969)


5,136

9,463

(4,327)

Burnside

779

1,109

(330)


2,717

3,318

(601)

Hue-Hue

55

57

(2)


277

259

18

Portland Potato Vodka

5,186

5,057

129


13,944

14,403

(459)

Eastside Brands

91

96

(5)


330

142

188

Legacy Brands

1

90

(89)


14

362

(348)


7,459

9,725

(2,266)


22,418

27,947

(5,529)

The Company ended the quarter with cash of $0.4 million.  During the quarter, the Company paid down $0.5 million of debt.  Subsequent to the third quarter of 2022, the Company raised $4.5 million and repaid $3.3 million.

The Company will give further updates on its earnings conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Eastside Distilling's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP results. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls.

Presentation Information: Slides relating to this earnings release can be found on the Company's website in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor page at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/events-and-presentations

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code #6979338. A webcast replay will be available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls for 90 days.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent mobile canning businesses and recently began digital can printing and co-packing through its recent asset acquisition.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

Financial Summary Tables

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Dollars in thousands, except share and per share



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

(Unaudited)


Cash

$432

$3,276

Trade receivables, net

913

1,446

Inventories

4,975

6,510

Prepaid expenses and current assets

725

2,873

Total current assets

7,045

14,105

Property and equipment, net

6,168

2,163

Right-of-use assets

3,016

3,211

Intangible assets, net

13,314

13,624

Other assets, net

383

457

Total Assets

$29,926

$33,560




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Accounts payable

$2,144

$1,265

Accrued liabilities

1,732

833

Deferred revenue

62

-

Current portion of secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs

3,316

5,725

Note payable, related party, net of debt issuance costs

2,455

-

Current portion of notes payable

217

894

Current portion of lease liabilities

1,023

781

Total current liabilities

10,949

9,498

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

2,181

2,498

Note payable, related party

92

92

Notes payable, net of current portion

7,749

8,073

Total liabilities

20,971

20,161

Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized;

15,446,694 and 14,791,449 shares issued and outstanding as of


September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

2

1

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

2,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

    both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 


-

 


-

Additional paid-in capital

74,228

72,003

Accumulated deficit

(65,275)

(58,605)

Total stockholders' equity

8,955

13,399

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$29,926

$33,560

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2022

2021


2022

2021


Sales

$3,064

$3,277


$11,967

$10,138


Less customer programs and excise taxes

87

70


393

338


Net sales

2,977

3,207


11,574

9,800


Cost of sales

2,787

2,347


8,985

7,488


Gross profit

190

860


2,589

2,312


Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing expenses

702

533


2,078

2,087


General and administrative expenses

1,438

1,471


5,116

5,000


Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-

360


101

421


Total operating expenses

2,140

2,364


7,295

7,508


Loss from operations

(1,950)

(1,504)


(4,706)

(5,196)


Other income (expense), net







Interest expense

(808)

(414)


(1,976)

(885)


Other income

25

25


125

2,242


 Total other income (expense), net

(783)

(389)


(1,851)

1,357


Loss before income taxes

(2,733)

(1,893)


(6,557)

(3,839)


Provision for income taxes

-

-


-

-


Net loss from continuing operations

(2,733)

(1,893)


(6,557)

(3,839)


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

(17)


-

3,869


Net income (loss)

(2,733)

(1,910)


(6,557)

30


Preferred stock dividends

(38)

-


(113)

-


Deemed dividend-warrant price protection-revaluation adjustment

-

(2,288)


-

(2,288)


Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$(2,771)

$(4,198)


$(6,670)

$(2,258)


Basic net loss per common share

$(0.18)

$(0.32)


$(0.44)

$(0.19)


Diluted net loss per common share

$(0.18)

$(0.32)


$(0.44)

$(0.19)


Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

15,447

13,055


15,210

12,145


Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

15,447

13,055


15,210

12,145









Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries

For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Segments:





Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022

2021


2022

2021

Spirits






Sales

$ 1,188

$ 1,492


$7,586

$ 4,304

Net sales

1,101

1,422


7,293

3,966

Cost of sales

787

907


4,176

2,989

Gross profit

314

515


3,117

977

Total operating expenses

1,034

1,345


3,595

4,358

Net income (loss)

(1,492)

(1,223)


(2,397)

1,484







Craft C+P






Sales

$1,876

$ 1,785


$4,381

$ 5,834

Net sales

1,876

1,785


4,281

5,834

Cost of sales

2,000

1,440


4,809

4,499

Gross profit

(124)

345


(528)

1,335

Total operating expenses

1,106

1,019


3,700

3,150

Net loss

(1,241)

(687)


(4,160)

(1,454)

EBITDA Reconciliation:





Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022

2021


2022

2021

Net income (loss)

$(2,733)

$(1,910)


$(6,557)

$30

Add:






Interest expense

808

414


1,976

885

Depreciation and amortization

418

297


1,104

903

 EBITDA

(1,507)

(1,199)


(3,477)

1,818

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-

360


101

421

Gain on termination of license agreement

-

-


-

(2,850)

Forgiveness of debt - PPP

-

-


-

(1,448)

Remeasurement of deferred consideration

-

-


-

(750)

Gain on disposal of offsite inventory

-

-


-

(1,047)

Severance payments

-

-


-

176

One-time professional fees

-

60


-

403

Stock compensation

304

168


824

577

Prior accounts written off

104

-


104

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$(1,099)

$ (611)


$(2,448)

$(2,700)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-distilling-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301677194.html

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.