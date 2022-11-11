Balabala by Kris Van Assche 2022 F/W collection launches - First children collection by Kris Van Assche

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kris VAN ASSCHE, the former Creative Director of Dior Homme and Berluti at the LVMH Group, collaborates with Balabala for the first time on this children's collection for this special capsule collection celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Balabala.

Balabala known as the No.1 kids' brand in China and leading kids' brand in Asia, serving more than 20 million families, recently released it's premium concept.

"When I was approached to do a children's wear collection it came as a bit of a surprise" Kris recalls, "This is a totally new experience, where for the first time ever, I had to address my work to girls and boys between 3 to 14 years old, which turned out to be interesting, challenging and fun."

Inspired by the designers own earlier KRISVANASSCHE collections Balabala by Kris Van Assche adopts the visual references of colorful dots and the sartorial graphic of the houndstooth, reworking them for this unique children's collection.

The colorful dots - a "90's party reference" in Kris Van Assche's collection, becomes a playful, fresh motif for children, while the houndstooth - a traditional tailoring fabric graphic – envisions a comic superhero.

With this collection, the designer combines high street-wear design and tailoring in a fun and relaxing way for both girls and boys.

The collection is introduced in 20 premium shops and two flagship stores in Greater China, as well as online by T Mall with a jointed look with T-Mall cat head for double 11.

"What I like about balabala brand is that it has such wide reach, I know balabala reaches 20 million familes in China, and that is super exciting for me as a designer to reach the young generation on such a huge scale" said Kris Van Assche "balabala dresses kids from 0 to 14 years old so basically that is going to be the future adult client for me and it's fantastic to be able to connect with that young generation".

Founded in 2002, Balabala brand currently operates in over 4,800 stores in China and 40+ stores internationally, selling into 13 countries and regions, Explore more of balabala brand on its official page:

