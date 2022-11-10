Mike Morse Law Firm Announces NIL Deal with Mike Morris

Attorney Mike Morse and Michigan Linebacker Mike Morris Partner on TV and Social Media Campaign

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury law firm is excited to announce it has teamed up with University of Michigan linebacker Mike Morris on a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) campaign.



With the Wolverines off to a 9-0 start, attorney and founder Mike Morse felt there was no better time to reach out to Mike Morris, who has been a defensive star throughout the 2022 football season.

Attorney Mike Morse and University of Michigan football player Mike Morris (PRNewswire)

"Mike Morris is an incredible football player," said Morse. "But, more importantly, he's an incredible person too. Seeing him tear up the field each week, and noticing the similarities between our names, there was an obvious opportunity to do something creative together."



As a result, Morse and Morris have filmed a series of TV commercials which will air Saturday, November 12th during the University of Michigan vs. Nebraska game on WXYZ Channel 7.

They're also driving a social media campaign that features Morris vs Morse along with a contest offering participants the opportunity to win merchandise signed by Morris.

"We couldn't be prouder to be working with such an impressive, young athlete," Morse said. "Mike Morris is a superstar, and this partnership has allowed us both to showcase some humor and different aspects of our personalities. Hopefully this brings a little joy to everyone who sees it."



Morris, a self-confessed "theater kid" in high school, was excited about the opportunity to partner with Morse and be featured in the firm's TV commercials and social media.

"This partnership made a lot of sense not just because our names are similar, but because the firm is a well-known for winning and giving back to the community," Morris said. "Plus, it let me put my acting skills to use."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

The Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for three decades. Experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act, they are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. Since opening their doors, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its 30,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (248) 350-9050 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

Michigan's Largest Personal Injury Firm (PRNewsfoto/MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM) (PRNewswire)

