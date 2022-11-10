iST, the first Asia laboratory to join the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC) as an Associate Member

TAIPEI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Service Technology Inc. (iST) announced today that after going through tedious multiple reviews, the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC) – the highest level of global automotive electronics qualification association – has recently officially recognized iST as one of its Associate Member. There are only 93 firms in the world, 9 firms from Taiwan, to have become an AEC member. These 9 Taiwan firms include TSMC and UMC foundries, and iST is honored to be the only laboratory in Asia recognized as part of this international elite team.

The AEC is an organization established by Chrysler, Ford Motor and General Motors in 1990 for the purpose of establishing and standardizing parts' reliability test methodologies and quality system standards in the automotive industry. If any relevant manufacturer wants to join the automotive electronics supply chain, they must first obtain the "entry permit" through the execution of automotive qualification specifications set by the AEC, such as AEC-Q100, AEC-Q101, AEC- Q102, AEC-Q104, AEC-Q200 and other AEC-Q norms.

There are only 93 qualified AEC members in the world and are all distinguished firms in their respective automobile fields. They include the world's Top 10 Tier 1 suppliers like APTIV, BOSCH, CONTINENTAL, DENSO, MAGNA, ZF; Top 10 automotive chip Tier 2 suppliers like INFINEON, INTEL, NVIDIA, NXP, QUALCOMM, STM, TI; Tier 3 suppliers (i.e. service providers to Tier 2) such as TSMC, UMC, GF, AMKOR. As a 3rd party impartial laboratory certified with ISO-17025 (Laboratory Quality System), iST is honored on receiving the Membership Acceptance Letter from AEC to become its only Associate Member that comes well-equipped with comprehensive verification analysis laboratories to service the mission goal of the AEC's Component Technical Committee.

iST is the pioneer of automotive electronics verification. It started deploying its layout in the field of automotive electronic verification as early as 2008. For instance, it established a joint venture company known as DEKRA-iST in 2015 with the world's largest automotive safety identification and testing partner, DEKRA. In 2020, it joined the MIH (Mobility In Harmony) Open EV Alliance and over a decade, has successfully helped up to 70% of semiconductor manufacturers to step into the automotive electronics market. Now, in 2022, after laying the foundation in the automotive electronics market over the years, iST has finally passed the stringent reviews by the AEC and proud to become a member.

Founded in 1994, iST began its business from IC circuit debugging and modification and gradually expanded its scope of operations, including Failure Analysis, Reliability Verification, Material Analysis, Automotive Electronic Verification Platforms and Signal Integrity Testing Services. iST has offered full-scope verification and analysis services to the IC engineering industry, its customers cover the whole spectrum of the electronics industry from IC design to end products.

In response to rising Cloud Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Vehicles (IoV), iST not only focuses on its core services but is also expanding its service offerings based on international trends, such as automotive electronic verification platforms, signal integrity testing services.http://www.istgroup.com

