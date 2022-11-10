Floyd's 99 Barbershop Celebrates Success at Annual Franchise Summit

Haircare Franchise Focuses on Continued Technical Education, COVID Rebound

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just after inking a deal to open five new shops in the Tampa Bay area, Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's), the full-service haircare franchise known for its expert cuts in an amplified environment, celebrated a successful year so far with its franchisees at its annual Franchise Summit in Denver. From attending a Colorado Avalanche hockey game, to hearing from a keynote speaker with iconic haircare brand Paul Mitchell, and exchanging best practice ideas amongst their fellow partners, the summit proved to be a perfect combination of educational and fun for all who attended.

A main focal point of the summit centered around the future of Floyd's and the haircare industry. The brand is encouraging franchisees to get back to the basics following the Coronavirus Pandemic and so-called "great resignation" with an emphasis on staffing, scheduling, and service, while continuing to provide an elevated haircare experience for clients. Floyd's also took time to highlight its renewed focus toward continuing the technical education of barbers and stylists with a dedicated regional technical director for each market.

"Floyd's is dedicated to providing superior client services, ensuring they walk away thrilled about their new look," said Joe Zemla, Floyd's 99 Barbershop's Senior Director of Franchising. "That commitment to our clients starts with providing the best support for our franchisees, paired with the extensive training resources for continuous technical education for barbers and stylists. We believe instilling a positive culture within our company is our biggest strength, and expanding upon the training and education services we provide will only amplify that asset here at Floyd's."

Keeping in tune with Floyd's signature music theme, franchisees took the time to recognize the latest winners of the coveted golden record handed out each quarter to the market with the highest net promoter score. The Orlando team earned the record for quarter 2, while the Las Vegas team was awarded the record for the third quarter. The "golden 45" fits in perfectly with the exclusive poster wall featured in each Floyd's shop, highlighting musical greats throughout the decades.

Also celebrated at the summit, Floyd's continued commitment to giving back to the community, and particularly to its charity of choice the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Over its ten years of donating to the cause, Floyd's has now raised more than $2 million for type 1 diabetes research.

Floyd's offers a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling as well as its own retail line of grooming products. Floyd's carries a $1.198 million average unit volume (AUV) across its 127 locations. To learn more Floyd's 99 Barbershop, please visit: floydsbarbershop.com.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates more than 127 locations in 14 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

