Fathom Events and Vertical Debut "Broadway Rising", Documentary Chronicles Broadway's Post-Pandemic Rebound Only In Theaters December 5

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway is back, and movie theaters are helping spread the word. Fathom Events, the leader in event cinema and one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters, nationwide, and Vertical are partnering to bring audiences BROADWAY RISING, a feature documentary chronicling the complex road to reopening Broadway post-pandemic.

Fathom's special screening includes an introduction from the director, Amy Rice (HBO's By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, The Newsroom) and behind-the-scenes footage hosted by Tyler-Ferguson.

Tickets are on sale now through Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit www.fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

During the 2018-2019 season, New York City's live-theater industry – popularly known simply as "Broadway" -- contributed nearly $15 billion to the city's economy and supported nearly 97,000 jobs according to Broadway League. BROADWAY RISING tells the story of the harrowing impact of the COVID-19 shutdown on the Broadway community and its subsequent journey back to the stage. The documentary highlights the lives of hundreds of players, on-stage and behind the scenes, as they breathe life back into the theatre industry. BROADWAY RISING shines the spotlight on everyone playing a "role" -- from costume makers to ushers, producers to performers, restaurant owners to florists -- as they all worked toward the triumphant and much-anticipated post-lockdown opening night on September 14, 2021.

Vertical's SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi stated, "Herculean challenges are not new to Broadway. But when full-time employees whose livelihoods depend upon Broadway found themselves suddenly and completely unemployed – it was a steep hill to climb back to opening night. This is their story, from early quiet moments of anxiety and self-reflection to the determination that 'the show must go on,' to the storied September 2021 opening night."

BROADWAY RISING is produced by Tony Award®-winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita under their A KID NAMED BECKETT Productions, Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Christopher Cowen of STATION 10, and Amy Rice, in association with World of Ha and XTR.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Vertical

Founded in 2012, Vertical has become a leading global independent distributor releasing films across all mediums. Vertical's unique combination of full-service marketing and highly effective sales services provides collaborative solutions for filmmakers, as the company leverages creative and platform relationships to maximize revenue streams from all content providers.

