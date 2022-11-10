ESSA Pharma to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

David. R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma, will participate in and host one-on-one meetings. Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer, and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will also be participating in one-on-one meetings

Presentation Details

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

Event: Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

