SSC Services for Education Introduces First Autonomous Lawnmower at Belmont Abbey College

SSC Partners with Wright Commercial Mowers and Greenzie to Improve Efficiency and Reduce Labor Costs for College Campus Grounds Maintenance

BELMONT, N.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC Services for Education (SSC), an innovative educational facilities services contractor, announced it is bringing the Autonomous Stander ZK (Autonomous ZK), one of the first autonomous lawnmowers of its kind in the United States, to Belmont Abbey College.

This partnership is another example of how SSC provides hundreds of educational institutions with the highest level of facilities services, which allows schools to reduce their operating costs and maximize tuition fees and tax dollars within their classrooms. The Autonomous ZK's added efficiencies empower groundskeepers to address more technical and skilled landscaping needs, while still providing a standard of high-quality lawncare.

"We're thrilled we were able to make this happen for Belmont Abbey College. They now have one of the first Autonomous ZKs in the nation. It's these types of exciting innovations that allow our grounds teams greater efficiency, so we can focus on enhancing student experiences through improved surroundings," said Seth Ferriell, CEO of SSC Services for Education.

Manufactured by Wright Commercial Mowers and powered by Greenzie, the Autonomous ZK is the first Robotic Ready™ mower equipped with Autonomous Mowing. It uses depth-sensing cameras and GPS to develop a comprehensive view of surrounding land. A safe stopping range is determined based on velocity—meaning that the higher the speed, the greater the distance at which the mower can detect obstacles. In addition, ultrasonic sensors detect objects directly in front of the mower as well as outside of peripheral vision, and a remote control allows the landscaper to cut the power immediately.

In the first week, SSC completed the testing phase to ensure efficiency and safety of the new technology. Geographic Information System (GIS) data was integrated to map the campus and set boundaries for the lawnmower to work within while it operates. Belmont Abbey College is a 37.5-acre campus located in Belmont, North Carolina, with more than 1,700 students and a NCAA Division II athletics program. SSC is also introducing the Autonomous ZK in at more of its locations nationwide, with the next at Jasper, South Carolina, for Jasper County Schools.

As the Autonomous ZK is introduced at Belmont Abbey College, student and community input is welcomed and encouraged. Feedback can be shared at contact@sscserv.com. Safety is the top priority.

About SSC Services for Education

SSC Services for Education based in Knoxville, Tennessee, provides customized facility solutions to over 170 educational clients in 26 states. Our 10,000+ employees partner with these educational institutions to further the success and well-being of students, staff, and faculty by delivering quality facilities programs – custodial, grounds, and maintenance. As a trusted and specialized provider, we are committed to enhancing educational settings and creating financial guarantees. With SSC, students and staff flourish in improved surroundings, while partner schools focus on their core objective: educating future generations. Learn more about SSC Services for Education.

About Wright Manufacturing

Wright Manufacturing is an innovative leader in lawn maintenance technology, dedicated to manufacturing the safest, most durable, and highest quality lawn equipment in the world. Since its inception over thirty years ago, the company has revolutionized commercial lawn maintenance with products such as the industry-leading Grass Gobbler™ and its revolutionary line of stand-on mowers. As a testament to our innovation, Wright's engineering teams have received over 50 U.S. patents with more pending future approval. Learn more about Wright Manufacturing.

About Greenzie

Greenzie is a startup based in Atlanta, GA, driven by the mission of freeing humans from repetitive outdoor labor. Greenzie builds software for autonomous robotic commercial lawn mowers. The Greenzie Robotic Ready™ program gives manufacturers the ability to upfit mowers with soon to be industry-standard autonomous mowing functionality. Learn more about Greenzie.

