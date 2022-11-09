Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds ComTronix in Wyoming, Expanding Its Reach and Capabilities

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is excited to announce its acquisition of ComTronix, a commercial and residential security and fire alarm monitoring company in Wyoming. With this addition, Pye-Barker expands its footprint in the state of Wyoming, strengthens its burgeoning alarm division and enhances its communication and mass notification service offerings. Pye-Barker continues its aggressive acquisition strategy and has become a dominant provider in the fire, safety and security services industry in the United States.

"We know that Pye-Barker holds the same values as ComTronix – commitment to customer care, hard work and community."

ComTronix provides integrated security and life safety systems including fire and intrusion alarms, 24/7 fire and security alarm monitoring, access control, intrusion detection, CCTV, business telephone systems, overhead paging and structured cabling. Founded in 1989 by Richard Fisher, Bruce Kopperud and Rob Dobler, ComTronix now operates two locations in Casper and Sheridan, Wyoming. Kopperud, who took the helm as company President in 2011, is a proud U.S. military veteran and is honored to work with active and veteran military families.

"We are proud every day to serve the communities we live in and provide life-saving security solutions for our neighbors and friends," said Kopperud. "We know that Pye-Barker holds the same values as the ComTronix team – commitment to customer care, hard work and community. This partnership will enable us to do more for our customers and our employees."

"ComTronix is a great fit for the Pye-Barker family as we continue to expand our security offerings," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're honored to work with the ComTronix team and learn from their 30+ years of industry experience."

Scott Taylor, ComTronix General Manager, will oversee the business post acquisition and the company's experienced alarm professionals will continue to service customers.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 140 locations and 4,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, intrusion detection, security and monitoring. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

