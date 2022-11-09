MySize CEO Ronen Luzon to be Key Speaker at Brand Week 2022 in Istanbul, Featuring his Presentation--"Measure Perfect: The Power of Innovation Against Waste"

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced the Company's Founder and CEO, Ronen Luzon, will deliver a speech titled "Measure Perfect: The Power of Innovation Against Waste" at Brand Week 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Brand Week 2022, which takes place in Istanbul from November 7-11, 2022, brings together the creative leaders of the world with a focus on major changes and innovations that are on the horizon.

"Beyond improved ROI, we are increasingly seeing sustainability as a priority for retailers and brands that adopt our sizing solutions. MySize is proud to be at the forefront of sizing solutions that minimize waste," Luzon stated. "With an estimated 5 billion pounds of returns ending up in Iandfills, consumers, retailers, and brands have more information than ever about the impact of their choices on the environment and they are increasingly willing to take action to increase sustainability and mitigate waste. I look forward to sharing MySize's experience and insights on this matter with industry participants at Brand Week 2022."

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for the MySizeID solution for your online store and here for the Naiz Fiz solution.

To learn more about MySize and for additional information, please visit: our website: www.mysizeid.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the acquisition, expected revenues, and the expected closing of the acquisition. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Or Kles, CFO

ir@mysizeid.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689689/MySize_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE My Size Inc.