EXER URGENT CARE OPENS 30TH CLINIC IN RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA

Southern California's Fastest-Growing Urgent Care Expands to Rancho Santa Margarita Providing Convenient and Affordable Medical Care to 30 Communities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its milestone 30th Southern California location, expanding into the city of Rancho Santa Margarita. Located at 30465 Avenue De Las Flores, the new center is staffed by ER-trained doctors and other medical professionals providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. Offering more comprehensive medical services than traditional walk-in clinics, Exer helps reduce the strain on local emergency rooms.

Exer Urgent Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exer Urgent Care) (PRNewswire)

"Exer was founded in 2013 with a mission of setting a new standard of elevated health care for urgent care facilities, dedicated to patient-centered care. In less than 10 years we have served over 1.6M patient visits and are thrilled to open our 30th clinic, offering the Rancho Santa Margarita community access to affordable convenient care," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "We look forward to extending our unrivaled patient experience and comprehensive medical care to South Orange County and continuing to serve the other 29 communities across Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs. Exer offers an in-house PCR lab with test results available by end of next day and COVID-19 rapid test (antigen) results available by end of day. Exer also offers flu shots, including the ability to test and treat the flu. With on-site X-ray and pharmacy, IV, laceration treatment, and diagnostics, Exer can treat many of the non-threatening emergencies seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. Exer's patient portal offers access to test results and other health information.

Exer Rancho Santa Margarita is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPO, HMO and Medicare, and offers affordable self-pay options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the greater Los Angeles regions, Orange and Ventura counties. Their current facilities reside in: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, Orange County and the Westside.

For a full list of the 30 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/ .

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE

With 30 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to ER doctors and medical professionals, Exer services a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With an in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray, on-site pharmacy and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. Exer believes healthier people make for healthier communities. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care