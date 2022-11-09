BETTY WHITE'S PEARLS OF WISDOM: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure Written by Lifelong Confidante Patty Sullivan Pulls Back the Veil on the Remarkable Comedy Icon

Betty White's Pearls of Wisdom Book Is Available Nationwide December 13, 2022 ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Passing of America's Golden Girl

"In my life, I have had the great privilege of knowing Betty White Ludden for more than fifty-three years. In ways neither of us could have known, she was that iridescent lining -- that Mothering Stone providing her wisdom, her pearls, helping me to grow. Sharing some very special and intimate time with her -- particularly our trips to her home by the sea in Carmel – was both a joy and blessing. My relationship with Betty touched my life in ways that I want to put into words to honor this unique and amazing woman whom I've cherished all my adult life. While being an icon of her time, an award-winning actress, an advocate for the environment, and, most importantly to her, an advocate for the health and well-being of animals, Betty White taught me so much as an extraordinary mentor, friend and second mother." – Patty Sullivan, BETTY WHITE'S PEARLS OF WISDOM

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty White's award-winning career spanned seven decades. From the early days of television on the game show circuit to her unforgettable roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland, she was the first lady of television. With her irreverent wit and comedic timing, Betty was a force of nature forever cherished by fans young and old.

However, most people do not know the truly remarkable woman behind the public persona. Now, the veil is pulled back in Betty White's Pearls of Wisdom (Forefront Books Distributed by Simon & Schuster), a beautiful portrait of the comedy icon by Patty Sullivan, her longtime friend and adopted family member. Patty met Betty in the late 1960s, and "her Sullivans"—Patty; her husband, Tom (whom Betty played matchmaker to); and their two children—became Betty's adopted family, enjoying a rich relationship and amazing closeness for 53 years, until Betty's final days. Through the intimate stories Patty shares, we see Betty's fun-loving banter over a game of Scrabble, her wisdom imparted on a moonlit Christmas sleigh ride, and her passionate advocacy for all members of the animal kingdom.

As Tom Sullivan notes in the book's foreword, "Although we were all impacted by America's Golden Girl, it is Patty who has brought Betty's pearls of wisdom to these pages, allowing you to understand the unique bond of love and mutual appreciation developed over many years between these two extraordinary women. Let me hasten to note that this is not in any way a biographical profile of Betty White or a tell-all by an insider. What is offered is insight into a unique person who goes far beyond the wonderful actress who has brought such joy to the American public. The Betty seen here reveals a private person who chose her Sullivans as a family to love and nurture. Betty's pearls of wisdom have both changed and enriched our lives. The holes in our heart at her loss will never truly heal, but the pearls that are expressed in this loving work are memories that will never dim with the passage of time."

BETTY WHITE'S PEARLS OF WISDOM: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure is available for pre-order at retailers nationwide including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Target.com, BooksaMillion.com (December 13, 2022 - ISBN 9781637631645 - Jacketed Hardcover, $27.00).

Patty Sullivan was born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Tucson, where she attended the University of Arizona. During a summer spent on Cape Cod, she met her husband, Tom Sullivan, who was attending Harvard at the time but pursuing a career in the music business. At the same time, they met Allen Ludden and Betty White, who became mentors and beloved lifetime friends, inspiring Tom and Patty's own loving marriage of 53 years. Tom and Patty have two grown children, Blythe and Tom Jr.

While raising their family, Patty traveled with Tom for his music concerts and television appearances, as well as thousands of motivational speaking engagements across the country. Along the way, she served her community in many capacities. One of the most important to her is the organization she founded to support the Blind Children's Center of Los Angeles, which has raised more than $10 million to date. Equally important is her longtime commitment to Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital; as a Trustee Emeritus she continues to serve on their Ministry Board and Mission Community Health Committee.

Patty has had a wonderfully full life and along the way, was blessed with an incredible relationship with the remarkable Betty White, her mentor and surrogate mother, prompting her to write this loving tribute, Betty White's Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure.

