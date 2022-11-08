U.S. Energy Development Corporation Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Addition of Alisha Waring as Vice President of Human Resources

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy), an exploration and production (E&P) firm today announced Alisha Waring joins as the Vice President of Human Resources (HR).

Alisha Waring (PRNewswire)

Reporting directly to the CEO, Waring will be responsible for recruiting and retaining top talent, organizational policy, workforce planning, development and implementation of culture initiatives, performance, and benefits. Waring brings more than a decade of HR experience to the firm.

"We are very pleased to welcome Alisha to the firm as the Vice President of HR. She inherits the tradition of strong female leadership at our company, which started when our co-founder and my later mother, Judy Jayson, served on the leadership team," commented Jordan Jayson , chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy. "Alisha's extensive experience resolving complex employee relation issues, overseeing HR analytics and managing compliance matters will be paramount in helping us accelerate our growth."

"U.S. Energy's leadership team, company history and culture are just a few reasons I chose to accept this position," said Waring. "My background and experience are an ideal match to what the firm needs to help find talent to continue to drive its business results. I look forward to working with the leadership team and its staff."

Before U.S. Energy, Waring worked in various HR positions for energy companies, including Allied Oil & Gas Services and Select Energy Services. In these roles, she was responsible for recruiting, benefit administration, overseeing payroll, executive compensation, policy drafting and implementation, employee onboarding and training. Waring served as an HR subject matter expert for mergers and acquisitions and managed legal, employee-related matters.

Waring earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and History from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. She holds a PHR (Professional in Human Resources) certification from the HR Certification Institute ® and a SHRM-CP (Society for Human Resource Management-Certified Professional) designation from the Society for Human Resource Management ®.

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980, U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy) is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets for itself and its partners. For more than four decades, U.S Energy has blended operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, it earned an ISO 14001:2015 certification for its environmental management system. U.S. Energy has invested in, operated and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and deployed more than $2 billion on behalf of its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow U.S. Energy on LinkedIn .

U.S. Energy Development Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Energy Development Corpora) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION