Truckstop Proudly Supports Wreaths Across America to Move the Mission in 2022

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop is a proud sponsor of Wreaths Across America , helping transportation partners assist in delivering more than two million veterans' wreaths to be placed on graves of our fallen heroes all over the country. On December 17, National Wreaths Across America Day, the organization which is dedicated to honoring and thanking our veterans for their service and sacrifice, coordinates a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, as well as at more than 3,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

This year, Truckstop has partnered with Wreaths Across America to spread awareness and encourage professional drivers and carriers to join the Honor Fleet, and help the national nonprofit fulfill its mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, with the delivery of live, balsam veterans' wreaths.

"This year our transportation partners will assist us in delivering more than two million veterans' wreaths to be placed on the headstones of our fallen heroes all over the country on December 17, 2022," said Don Queeney, WAA's Director of Transportation. "We are grateful for the support of companies like Truckstop who are taking the opportunity to give back in recognition of the sacrifice our veterans make, and because of their support we are able to fulfill our mission."

"We are very proud to be a part of the Wreaths Across America mission in helping transportation partners assist in delivering more than two million wreaths to remember our nation's fallen heroes," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "Supporting the freight transportation community in partnership with such a respected institution is at the core of who we are at Truckstop. We provide important tools to help our customers all across the U.S. move their businesses forward and to be able to help move Wreaths Across America's mission to Remember, Honor, Teach forward as well, is an honor."

For more information about how Truckstop is supporting Wreaths Across America this year and how you can volunteer

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. To learn more please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com .

