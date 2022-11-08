New CompTIA Project+ certification exam validates a range of high-demand project management skills

Covers multiple project management methodologies and frameworks

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-demand project management skills sought by employers are emphasized in the latest CompTIA Project+ certification exam released today by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA Project+ covers essential project management concepts beyond the scope of just one methodology or framework.

The new CompTIA Project+ exam validates a broad set of skills required to effectively manage a project from start to finish. These skills include understanding technology's fit in projects; the hands-on agile and waterfall methodologies that are the preferred approach to managing a project; and the ability to identify and manage risk.

"Awareness and management of risk have been elevated as an organizational priority as industries become more regulated," said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer, CompTIA. "This heightened attention has filtered down to the individual project level, making it incumbent on project managers to understand risk factors and mitigate them."

Similarly, today's project managers must be able to work effectively with different management methodologies, such as Agile and Waterfall, depending on which is better suited for a particular project. One-third of the content on the new CompTIA Project+ exam focuses on project management concepts and methodologies.

"CompTIA Project+ is more versatile than other certifications because it covers essential project management concepts beyond the scope of just one methodology or framework," Reilly said. "It is ideal for IT professionals who need to manage smaller, less complex projects as part of their other job duties but still need foundational project management skills."

CompTIA developed the new exam with input from project management and technology subject matter experts representing a range of industries, including accounting, education, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, professional services and technology.

Project coordinators, QA leads, SCRUM masters, business analysts and IT professionals can benefit by becoming CompTIA Project+ certified. Earning this credential validates their ability to manage a project lifecycle; coordinate small-to-medium-size projects; establish communication plans; maintain project documentation; and manage resources and stakeholders.

CompTIA has also released a comprehensive suite of learning products for the new exam, including:

CompTIA CertMaster Learn, a self-paced eLearning environment that uses videos, assessments and performance-based questions to prepare for the exam.

CompTIA CertMaster Labs, which help learners gain hands-on experience configuring a wide range of technologies in a self-paced, pre-configured browser-based environment. For CompTIA Project+, 14 labs are available covering a variety of concepts and applications, such as MS Project and Visio.

CompTIA CertMaster Practice, an adaptive knowledge assessment tool that determines what a learner has already mastered and what they need to learn to improve confidence and increase retention before an exam.

Books and other Official CompTIA Content to help the learner understand and master the material for their certification exam.

CompTIA Live Online Training for CompTIA Project+ will be available in early 2023.

For complete information on CompTIA Project+, including exam objectives, learning resources and testing options, visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/project.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

