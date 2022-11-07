Scented Candles, Perfumes and Fragrances Brighten Up Diwali at MINISO

NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, global lifestyle retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) staged a special Diwali celebration at its New Delhi store, extending its best wishes to customers during the Festival of Lights. The store set up a floral wall for photo opportunities and decked out the entire retail space with vibrant and colorful decorations to welcome shoppers. The celebration attracted nearly 200 store visitors who also took part in flower giveaways, a lucky draw and various fun-filled activities. In addition to the festive atmosphere, customers enjoyed shopping for their favorite MINISO products.

Shoppers taking photo in front of the floral wall at MINISO (PRNewswire)

This Diwali, the sales of perfumes and scented products in the New Delhi store have surged by 27% compared to the previous month. Perfumes, fragrances and scented candles have always been MINISO India's best sellers, and their popularity continues to grow. Currently, MINISO offers about 140 different scented products that are specific to the Indian market. In 2022 so far, the total sales of fragrances and scented products have increased 47% year on year.

"In India, MINISO is determined to develop perfumes that meet local olfactory preferences," said Bella Tu, General Manager of MINISO Overseas Operations. "With over 200 stores in our network now, we can bring our localized merchandise and unique shopping experience to more customers throughout the country. Every visitor to the store can find something that they love."

MINISO gave away flowers to shoppers in celebration of Diwali (PRNewswire)

Over the past five years, MINISO has committed itself to understanding and respecting the unique perspectives and requirements of its Indian clientele. To strengthen its ties with customers, MINISO actively hosts celebration events for traditional Indian festivals and activities to engage and interact with shoppers. Earlier this year, MINISO launched the #HealMySpirit campaign to promote the brand's scented products. Local influencers and invited customers competed in a "Smell and Guess" game to identify some of MINISO's well-loved scents. In the celebration of Holi, the festival of colors and love, MINISO has also set up colorful ball pits where shoppers can look for hidden treasures.

"We will continue to implement our localization strategy in India in both our product development and operational and marketing activities," Tu continued. "We are also working closely with our local distributors to explore new areas of growth in India and are welcoming new partners with open arms."

For more information, please visit MINISO India's website, or contact Franchise.india@miniso.com for details of business opportunities with MINISO in India.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MINISO