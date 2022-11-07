PetWellClinic Breaks into Michigan with 10-Unit Agreement

Pet-Wellness Franchise to Expand into Midwest with Clinics Coming to Greater Detroit Area

DETROIT, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, one of America's fastest-growing pet-wellness franchise brands, announced today its expansion into the Midwest, specifically the greater Detroit area, following the signing of a 10-unit deal. The first-of-its-kind agreement in Michigan is spearheaded by Detroit-natives and cousins Jake Atchoo and Blake George. The duo are no strangers to the world of franchising and come from a long line of entrepreneurs which inspired them to continue the tradition of business ownership and expand their business portfolios.

PetWellClinic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetWell Franchisor, LLC.) (PRNewswire)

Atchoo and George are already deeply involved in the franchise industry as they own and operate three Goldfish Swim Schools. The schools have proven successful over the years, with one of their locations winning School of the Year. The cousins say while they're still heavily involved in the Goldfish Swim School operations and new area developments, they're excited to take what they've learned and apply it to their next journey in franchising through PetWellClinic.

"Bringing PetWellClinic to the Detroit area is personal for us. Similar to those at Goldfish Swim School, we see the passion clients and workers in this industry have for their pets," said Atchoo. "The majority of families in the U.S. have a dog or cat, so investing in PetWellClinic was a no-brainer when we saw the value it could bring to our home community. Not only is the concept saving pet owners precious time and money, but these ten clinics will also help provide a plethora of employment opportunities to the area."

George is a graduate of nearby Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing, which happens to be one of the top veterinary schools in the country. With the deal slated to bring an anticipated 100+ jobs to the market, he says these new PetWellClinics are sure to help MSU grads looking to launch their careers and stay in Michigan.

"PetWellClinic offers a career option for those in the veterinary field who are seeking more work-life balance with normal operating hours, and less burnout," said George. "In providing services that can otherwise backlog traditional veterinary clinics, PetWellClinic is the perfect complement to other vets in the area, helping prevent pet owners from having to sit through an hours-long wait at a walk-in clinic or wait weeks to schedule an appointment."

PetWellClinic offers a walk-in environment providing preventative care for pets, such as general check-ups, vaccinations, and treatments of minor ailments and chronic conditions. For their first locations, Atchoo and George are targeting the Tri-County area, specifically Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, and Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield, with plans to expand as far east as Ann Arbor in the coming years. They are actively seeking veterinarians and vet assistants looking to work for a mission-driven company that offers stable hours.

Each PetWellClinic location utilizes a proprietary veterinary software program designed by Dr. Sam Meisler for seamless clinic processes and to maximize efficiency throughout the day. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back.

For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com or contact Joe Sexton at joseph@oakscale.com. PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information about Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetWellClinic