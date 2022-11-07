Indiana Health Centers Partner with Target Continuum to Expand Access to Affordable Healthcare Options Throughout the State

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Indiana is in the midst of a health crisis and one company, Indiana Health Centers, is on a mission to reduce health disparities for marginalized patients within local communities. Individuals without health insurance coverage are skyrocketing, surpassing the state rate of 8.01%, while Indiana's state average for Social Vulnerability is 0.47 with a food insecure population at 726,020.

Indiana Health Centers, providing medical, dental and behavioral health care to medically underserved and uninsured populations has partnered with Target Continuum, a national leader in healthcare education and outreach headquartered in Indiana, to expand access to affordable healthcare options throughout the state. The collaboration between the two companies will bolster patient engagement, improve outreach as well as strengthen joint health education initiatives to help communities that have little to no access to healthcare, especially in poor neighborhoods most in need, reaching a wider population.

Below is how IHC is assisting:

-Offers transportation arrangements, gas vouchers, and even a mobile unit.

-Employs staff from the communities that speak fluent Spanish and can explain services to those requiring translation assistance.

-IHC is building relationships with local community based partners to provide services and information to assist in overcoming food insecurity (food banks, soup kitchens, shelters and faith based organizations providing meals).

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with Target Continuum to further enhance digital and community awareness about Indiana Health Centers. Our two organizations have a similar mission of bringing equity to the underserved population while improving awareness of access to patient centered medical home services including oral health. In this age of technology driven resources it is important to concentrate on all population experiences with tailored approaches to make an impact on healthcare access and quality," says Ann Lundy RN BSN MBA, CEO Indiana Health Centers.

IHC was awarded a WIC contract in 1978 and has gained FQHC status, expanding to nine health centers in seven counties, employing 300 staff members, including dental, behavioral health and chiropractic services. They also partner with other community organizations to meet the needs of our patients, from behavioral health counselors to basic needs, such as food, shelter, and clothing.

Ann Lundy, CEO continues, "FQHCs are important safety net providers in rural areas and address primary care deserts. For example, we serve children, adults, low income seniors and migrant workers, those experiencing homelessness and low income. We are the backbone of the healthcare system, demonstrated during the height of the pandemic. We serve all regardless of insurance coverage. FQHC is serving 30 million people or approximately 1 in 11 people in the United States."

According to the 2021 UDS report, last year IHC was able to provide health care and enabling services to 32,539 patients across the state of Indiana. For more information, please visit the below and for interviews and press inquiries, please visit:

www.indianahealthonline.org

www.facebook.com/indianahealthcenters

More about IHC:

Indiana Health Centers, Inc. (IHC) has a longstanding history in Indiana, serving the state's rural, urban, underserved and minority populations since 1981. Founded in 1977, IHS offers medical services to migrant farmworkers in Marion, IN, and medical care to the Kokomo and Marion communities. The organization was originally funded as a HRSA Migrant Health Center, and has grown into a statewide health center, serving various regions and vulnerable populations throughout Indiana. It comprises eight CHC funded sites, one HCH funded site, two integrated WIC programs, five free-standing WIC programs, one mobile health clinic, and a central administrative office in Central Indiana.

