Haemonetics 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2023, which ended October 1, 2022, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 7, 2022. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release and analytical tables and supplemental information that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, direct links to which are available below.

Direct link to 2Q FY23 Earnings Release:
Direct link to 2Q FY23 Analytical Tables and Supplemental Information:
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:


Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

david.trenk@haemonetics.com 



Media Contact:


Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications


(781) 356-9776


josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com


View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

