Life's Sweetest Reward! SMiZE Cream, New Super-Premium Ice Cream Created by Iconic Supermodel Tyra Banks Soon Available Fleetwide on Princess Cruises

Delicious Frozen Treats, Each with an Edible Surprise in Every Cup, Available Via OceanNow!

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess guests are in for a treat…a frozen treat. SMiZE Cream, the super-premium ice cream with an edible surprise in every cup from iconic supermodel and super businesswoman Tyra Banks, will soon be available on all 15 Princess MedallionClass ships.

Discovery Princess Captain Gennaro Arma; Supermodel Tyra Banks; Princess President John Padgett (PRNewswire)

Launched by Banks in 2020 as a fun and innovative ice cream brand that features unique flavors and one-of-a-kind packaging, SMiZE Cream is available in luxe-meet-fun flavors like: "Brownies, I Love You," "Caramel Cookie Queen," "Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake," "Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me," "Salted Caramel King" and "The Best Vanilla I Ever Had." And strategically located at the bottom of every luxurious serving, is the SMiZE SURPRiZE, a yummy reward after some serious digging. It's a fun and delicious discovery that appeals to the kid in all of us!

Each ice cream flavor is served in limited-edition, individually packaged servings, complete with a unique augmented reality (AR) activation per ice cream flavor that happens right on the cup.

"When I set out to create an ice cream company, I had big dreams, but I'll admit that SMiZE Cream being able to be enjoyed at sea aboard Princess Cruises truly exceeds my dreams," said Banks. "Our ice cream won't just be on one cruise - it will be on the entire fleet, so my team and I are super pumped! As an entrepreneur, innovation and going above and beyond to delight customers is everything to me, so the synergies with Princess' stance on innovation and premium experiences is the perfect match. I can't wait for Princess Cruise passengers to delight in luxe, fun, creamy and dreamy SMiZE Cream!"

Starting in mid-March, guests on Princess ships will be able to order SMiZE cups via the OceanNow delivery on demand experience.

"We're thrilled to be working with a world-renowned personality like Tyra Banks to offer SMiZE Cream across our fleet -- and there's no doubt our guests are going to absolutely love this indulgent super-premium treat," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "There's nothing sweeter knowing that with our exclusive OceanNow anywhere/anytime delivery our guests will never have to wait in line for their favorite SMiZE Cream flavors."

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About SMiZE Cream

Founded by entrepreneur and supermodel Tyra Banks, SMiZE Cream is a luxurious, super premium ice cream with an edible surprise inside every serving, called The SMiZE Surprize. Strategically located at the bottom of every cup, the yummy SMiZE Surprize gamifies the eating experience and symbolizes how we all must dig deep to reach our biggest goals and dreams.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

