SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

On Thursday, the FDA issued a safety communication warning parents, caregivers, and health care providers not to use infant head shaping pillows intended to change an infant's head shape and/or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. The FDA is not aware of any demonstrated benefit with the use of infant head shaping pillows. These infant head shaping pillows are unapproved medical devices that may create an unsafe sleep environment. The safety communication provides important information about unapproved infant head shaping pillows, including:

May 2007 . The 2022 changes include updates to defined terms, new job aides, as well as updates to the current standards. On Tuesday, the FDA issued revised food safety standards for state regulatory programs that oversee food facilities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods. These regulatory program standards, known as the Manufactured Food Regulatory Program Standards (MFRPS), were first issued by the agency in. The 2022 changes include updates to defined terms, new job aides, as well as updates to the current standards.

On Tuesday, the FDA issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to Alternative Health Distribution LLC d/b/a CannaAid for selling unapproved and misbranded products for use in treating or preventing COVID-19. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

The FDA continues to warn consumers not to purchase or use products marketed with variations of the names "Artri" or "Ortiga" due to potentially dangerous hidden active drug ingredients not listed on the product label. FDA analysis revealed these products contain hidden drug ingredients, including diclofenac, an NSAID, and dexamethasone, a corticosteroid. The FDA urges consumers taking these products to immediately talk to their health care professional to safely stop using them because suddenly stopping these drugs may be dangerous.

COVID-19 testing updates:

Additional Resources:

# # #

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration