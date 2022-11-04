Carnival Corporation Again Named One of World's Top Companies for Women

World's largest cruise company honored for second consecutive year on the Forbes annual list of the top female-friendly companies in the world

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has been named for the second consecutive year as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2022 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide. The recognition builds on a series of other distinguished honors Carnival Corporation has earned this year from Forbes for companywide operations and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, including the World's Best Employers of 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity for 2022.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the annual listing of the top female-friendly companies recognizes top-performing multinational organizations in a worldwide survey of 85,000 female workers, and companies with proven gender equality performance and significant representation of women in leadership positions.

Carnival Corporation was ranked among the top 400 female-friendly companies in the world, and was the only cruise company recognized on the list. The full list of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies for 2022 is available on the Forbes website.

"We are proud to be named alongside other distinguished organizations that are champions for the support of women leaders, and we applaud all of the collective efforts being made globally to accelerate inclusion and diversity in the workplace," said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation. "We are focused on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our organization, and we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as it underscores our commitment to foster a positive and inclusive workplace that supports our talented and diverse employees, while providing equal opportunity and a strong sense of belonging for all."

The Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Companies list was determined through a globally administered independent survey of approximately 85,000 women across 36 total countries. Respondents were asked to anonymously evaluate their employer's performance across a broad range of gender-related topics, as well as overall workplace satisfaction and willingness to recommend their company, while also providing recommendations for other employers in their industry. Additionally, each company was evaluated based on publicly available information on female representation in leadership positions and through a women-only public opinion survey to measure perceptions of companies in relation to gender equity.

In addition to several recent honors from Forbes this year, Carnival Corporation was named one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

The company was also recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers and one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies in 2021, in addition to being named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work. Also in 2021, Carnival Corporation was named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership.

Diversity and inclusion have long been priorities at Carnival Corporation. The company is proud to employ a diverse workforce of people from more than 100 countries and has intentionally engineered opportunities for hiring, growth and advancement of women by championing all forms of diversity, including gender, ethnicity, background, upbringing, education, geographic origin and experience. Dynamic female leaders today are represented in top leadership roles throughout the company, including presidents of several of Carnival Corporation's operating companies and cruise line brands, and in key roles within global port and destination development, human resources, marketing, sales, communications, operations and finance.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines sailing to all seven continents. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc