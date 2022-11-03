U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" names Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf a 2023 New York City Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Product Liability

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th consecutive year the top New York Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf was recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" as a New York City Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Product Liability.

The Manhattan based Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf was named a New York City Tier 1 firm in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Product Liability for the 13th consecutive year (PRNewswire)

While the Manhattan based Personal Injury Law Firm has consistently been ranked as a New York City Tier 1 Firm in Personal Injury – Plaintiffs, Product Liability – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice – Plaintiffs since the creation of the "Best Law Firms" ranking by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, its reputation and success date back to more than 100 years ago when the firm was founded by Harriet and Harry Gair who was in his time the Unites States most prominent trial lawyer in the field of negligence.

The firm still features some of the finest trial attorneys in the nation and is now led by Ben Rubinowitz and a core group of senior partners who consistently obtain some of the highest verdicts and settlements in NY in cases ranging from construction and car accidents to medical malpractice, sexual abuse, complex products liability claims and catastrophic injuries.

Among the most recent cases that sparked national attention, the personal injury attorneys at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf set a record for a pain and suffering award in NY State when the Appellate Division of New York affirmed a $29 million award to a high school student who was seriously burned during a botched chemical experiment.

Recently also the firm made new law by arguing and winning in front of the Court of Appeals, New York's highest court that a grandparent is considered an immediate family member in a doctrine of law knowns as "zone of danger" in which an immediate family member can get compensation for the psychological harm suffered by witnessing a family member getting killed or injured. At the time the firm was representing the family of a 2-year-old girl who was fatally crushed by a portion of façade that fell from a building in front of which she was sitting with her grandmother.

